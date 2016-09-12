NLGJA Announces 2016-2017 Board of Directors

Washington, D.C.- NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists – is pleased to announce it has unanimously confirmed the 2016-2017 Board of Directors.

Jen Christensen of CNN was re-elected President upon completing her first full term in the position. Sarah Blazucki of the US Agency for International Development Office of Inspector General was re-elected to her position as Vice President of Print and Online. Christensen and Blazucki will both serve two-year terms.

Newly elected members of the Board include Oriol Gutierrez of POZ, Eric Hegedus of the New York Post, Belinda Hernandez of CNN and Christina Kahrl of ESPN. They will serve two-year terms. Hegedus returns to the Board having previously served as NLGJA’s President.

Steve Rosen of ab+c and Robin Phillips of Castelazo Content were reappointed for one-year terms. New appointees Lorraine Sembra of CNN and Senta Scarborough, formerly of E! News, will also serve one-year terms.

The new members took office at the conclusion of NLGJA’s 2016 National Convention & LGBT Media Summit on September 11. They join current board members Ken Miguel, Rick Stuckey, Sharif Durhams, April Hunt, Brett Larson and Jeff Truesdell. Miguel currently serves as Vice President of Broadcast, Stuckey currently serves as Secretary and Durhams serves as Treasurer.

