NLGJA Announces Frank Bruni as 2016 Randy Shilts Award for LGBT Coverage Winner

Washington, D.C.- Today NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists – announces The New York Times columnist Frank Bruni as the recipient of its Randy Shilts Award for LGBT Coverage.

“Randy Shilts paved the way for so many of us, covering gay issues when news organizations often resisted that,” said Bruni. “His work certainly inspired me, so I’m hugely flattered–and genuinely grateful–to receive this honor.”

Bruni will receive the Randy Shilts Award during NLGJA’s Dateline:DC event on November 17 at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams DC Signature Store in Washington, D.C. NLGJA invites any media industry members to attend this night of networking to strengthen the industries fair and accurate coverage of the LGBTQ community and issues. Tickets are available online at www.nlgja.org/datelinedc/ now. NLGJA member tickets are $35 and a non-member tickets are available for $50. There will be a hosted bar and hors d’oeuvres served during the event.

Frank Bruni joined The New York Times in 1995 and has served as a staff writer, restaurant critic, and Op-Ed columnist.

The NLGJA Randy Shilts Award for LGBT Coverage is an award designed to honor journalists who consistently bring stories of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community to life in mainstream media outlets. The award honors individual journalists and news organizations who go the extra mile to ensure that all Americans are aware of the diversity within the LGBT community, as well as the unique struggles lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people face in the United States and around the world.



