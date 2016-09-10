NLGJA Announces Philadelphia as 2017 National Convention Location

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

Washington, D.C. – Today NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists – announces Philadelphia, PA as the location of its 2017 National Convention.

NLGJA’s 2017 National Convention will be held September 7-10 at Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 1200 Market Street. The event will host more than 350 journalists, news executives, communications professionals and educators. Registration is available online now at www.nlgja.org/2017/registration.

NLGJA returns to the “City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection” for four days of networking, workshops and opportunities for professional development. Philadelphia previously hosted NLGJA’s National Convention and LGBT Media Summit in 2011 and 2002. The Loews Philadelphia Hotel is conveniently located steps away from attractions like the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Franklin Institute, Reading Terminal Market and Washington Square West, commonly known as the city’s “Gayborhood”.

“NLGJA is excited to return to the Northeast for our 2017 National Convention after our fabulous 2016 convention in South Beach Miami,” said NLGJA Executive Director Adam K. Pawlus. “Philadelphia has previously been the home of several NLGJA conventions, and we’re already working to pull together terrific, diverse programming for the 2017 convention.”

NLGJA is accepting proposals for convention workshops and sessions online. Individuals interested in proposing a workshop can find more information and apply at www.nlgja.org/2017/submit-a-session-proposal/. Registration to participate in the Career and Community Expo will open at a later date.

For updates and news about the 2017 convention, visit www.nlgja.org/2017. For more information about LGBT events and attractions in Philadelphia, www.visitphilly.com/gay.

# # #



About NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

NLGJA is an organization of journalists, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.