NLGJA Announces Bruni, Goff Among Special Guests at Dateline:DC

Washington, D.C.- Today NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announces that New York Times Columnist Frank Bruni and News4 Today Weekend Edition Anchor Angie Goff will join a growing list of special guests at NLGJA’s annual Dateline:DC event on November 17.

Bruni is the recipient of NLGJA’s 2016 Randy Shilts Award for LGBT Coverage, an award designed to honor journalists who consistently bring stories of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community to life in mainstream media outlets. Bruni will receive the award at the event, followed by remarks. Bruni’s commentary on the recent election has made him one of the most discussed commentators of the past few months. NLGJA is excited to honor his large body of coverage of LGBTQ people and issues with the Randy Shilts Award.

“Randy Shilts paved the way for so many of us, covering gay issues when news organizations often resisted that,” said Bruni. “His work certainly inspired me, so I’m hugely flattered–and genuinely grateful–to receive this honor.”

Goff joins Dateline:DC as host after having previously attended the event in 2014 and 2015. Goff anchors News4 Today Weekend Edition.

“I’m actually really looking forward to watching everyone take a deep breath and enjoy themselves post-election. After what this cycle put us through- we deserve it,” said Goff. “I also can’t wait to meet Frank Bruni. NLGJA is a stage riser in itself when it comes to telling the LGBT story. I am so grateful for this group. It’s comforting to know someone is there for those of us who truly want to be better and more importantly be right when it comes to covering the LGBT community.”

The growing list of special guests also includes:

Matt Ackland, FOX5

Chuck Bell, NBC4

Maureen Bunyan, ABC7

Mike Carter-Conneen, ABC7

Steve Clemmons, The Atlantic

David Culver, NBC4

Suzanne Malveaux, CNN

Jummy Olabanji, ABC7

Steven Petrow, Washington Post

Adam Tuss, NBC4

Neda Ulaby, NPR

Kris Van Cleave, CBS News

John Yang, PBS Newshour

Dateline:DC will be held at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Signature Store in Washington, DC, which is the Host Sponsor of the event. Tickets are available online at www.nlgja.org/datelinedc. Tickets are available to NLGJA members for $35, non-members for $50 and students for $25. There will be a hosted bar and hors d’oeuvres served during the event.

