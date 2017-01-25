Frank Bruni

NLGJA is excited to announce that The New York Times columnist Frank Bruni was the recipient of the 2016 Randy Shilts Award for LGBT Coverage.

“Randy Shilts paved the way for so many of us, covering gay issues when news organizations often resisted that,” said Bruni. “His work certainly inspired me, so I’m hugely flattered–and genuinely grateful–to receive this honor.”

Bruni began his journalism career as a college student, writing for The Daily Tar Heel at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He continued his education at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and earned a Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship.

He joined The New York Times in 1995 after writing for The Detroit Free Press. While in Detroit he worked as a war correspondent, movie critic and religion writer. He has served as the White House Correspondent and the chief restaurant critic. Bruni became an Op-Ed columnist for The New York Times in 2011, and covers topics including politics, social issues, education, culture and gay rights. In addition to his work as an Op-Ed columnist, Bruni is the author of three books.