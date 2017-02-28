NLGJA Journalist of the Year Award

This category honors an LGBTQ journalist whose exceptional abilities, integrity and distinctive work brought honor to the profession within the past year. This award is not restricted to coverage of LGBTQ issues.

Entries should include no more than five (5) pieces of the individual’s body of work and/or a statement of personal accomplishment. Submissions must follow the appropriate entry format rules as described above for writing, TV, radio, online or photojournalism.

Submissions should include an upload or URL for each post and the name of the applicant.