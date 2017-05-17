PRESS RELEASE: NLGJA to Present Lisa Ben Award to Longtime E! News Reporter Marc Malkin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 17, 2017

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

WASHINGTON, DC – NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is excited to announce that longtime E! News reporter Marc Malkin is the recipient of the 2017 Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage. Malkin will accept the award at NLGJA’s annual L.A. Exclusive benefit event in Los Angeles on June 20.

“I am humbled and full of gratitude,” said Malkin. “In the end, if being out and covering LGBTQ issues has helped just one kid know they’re not alone then I know I’ve done something right.”

The NLGJA Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage is presented each year to a journalist whose body of work is distinguished by insight and impact through engaging features on LGBTQ individuals, the LGBTQ community or LGBTQ issues. The award is named for the pseudonym Edythe Eyde used for her pioneering publication, Vice Versa. Eyde was the inaugural recipient of the award, and past winners have included Advocate Magazine Editorial Director Diane Anderson-Minshall and OutSports.com Co-Founder Cyd Zeigler.

Malin has been with E! News for over a decade. He is the Managing Editor for film at E! News as well as an on-air correspondent. He’s also been a reporter, a writer and an online columnist. Malkin launched his celebrity journalism career more than 20 years ago at Premiere magazine. His first big assignment was shadowing Bette Midler for the magazine’s iconic Women in Hollywood issue. He went on to write, report and edit for The New York Daily News, Us Weekly, New York Magazine, Details, Cosmopolitan and Entertainment Weekly. Malkin began his career at Bay Windows, New England’s leading LGBTQ newspaper before being recruited by Gannett at NLGJA’s first job fair to work as a reporter at The Norwich Bulletin in Southeastern Connecticut. In 2014, he was named by The Advocate as one of the 50 Most Influential LGBTQ people in media. He has co-chaired the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles and is a longtime supporter of The Los Angeles LGBT Center. Originally from New York, Malkin now lives in Los Angeles with his husband Fabian and their two dogs, Jeb and Paca.

L.A. Exclusive will be held at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 North McCadden Place, on Tuesday, June 20 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. NLGJA board members Ken Miguel and Senta Scarborough will serve as this year’s co-chairs. Join NLGJA for cocktails and conversation in support of fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues in the media. Registration is available online at www.nlgja.org.

# # #

About NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:

NLGJA is an organization of journalists, news executives, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.