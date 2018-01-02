Excellence in Long Form Journalism

This category honors exceptional long form articles in a print or online publication, reporting on current and relevant events. Long-form articles submissions must have a narrative that contains accurate and well-researched information. Submission content cannot be autobiographical or a memoir.

Submissions must be a single article or closely planned and related series or package on a single subject. A full websites, blogs and unconnected articles are not applicable.

Submissions should include the working URL or upload (.pdj, .jpg, or similar file type) for each article and the title of the post, series or package.

Apply here!