Now Open: Applications for 2018 NLGJA Excellence in Journalism Awards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 3, 2018

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

Washington, DC – NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is now accepting online applications for its 2018 Excellence in Journalism Awards. The Excellence in Journalism Awards are open to anyone, including NLGJA non-members and journalists who do not identify as LGBTQ.

This year’s Excellence in Journalism Awards program has been expanded to include three new categories: Excellence in Food Writing, Excellence in Long Form Journalism and Excellence in Queer People of Color (QPOC) Coverage.

“The Excellence in Journalism Awards program is one of NLGJA’s oldest and most recognizable programs,” said NLGJA Executive Director Adam K. Pawlus. “We are delighted to expand the program this year to be more inclusive of the diverse work our members and friends are producing, and to better recognize the work being done to shed light on underrepresented corners of our community.”

The NLGJA Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster and recognize excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community in addition to highlighting the exemplary achievements of LGBTQ journalists. Last year’s winners included journalists from outlets including Buzzfeed, San Francisco Chronicle, ESPN and NPR.

Work originally broadcast or published in 2017 may be submitted through March 12 for the 2018 NLGJA Excellence in Journalism Awards in the following categories:

Special Recognition Awards:

Print/online Awards:

Digital Awards:

Editorial Awards:

Broadcast Awards:

Coverage Awards:

Special Opportunity Awards:

Additional information on submission requirements and applications for Excellence in Journalism Awards are available online at www.nlgja.org/awards. The awards recognize work initially published or broadcast between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017. The awards are open to any journalist not directly involved with the administration or selection of awards. The awards will be presented throughout the 2018 NLGJA National Convention, September 6-9 in Palm Springs. For more information on the National Convention, visit www.nlgja.org/2018.

About NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:

NLGJA is an organization of journalists, news executives, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.