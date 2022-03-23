Nominations for 2022 Curve Award for Emerging Journalists Open on April 1

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is pleased to announce that nominations for The Curve Award for Emerging Journalists, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, will open on April 1. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 30.

Now in its second year, The Curve Award for Emerging Journalists, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, provides financial support to emerging journalists whose work fosters fair and accurate coverage, and elevates the voices of LGBTQ+ women. The award is open to lesbians, queer women, trans women and nonbinary people.

Applicants may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. To apply, applicants must complete the nomination form which will become available on April 1. Applicants should provide three work samples with their application. Applicants do not need to be a member of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists to apply. Selected fellows must attend the 2022 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists National Convention in Chicago from September 8-11.

As part of the fellowship award, fellows will receive:

A $5,000 cash award from The Curve Foundation

One-year complimentary membership to NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

Complimentary registration for the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Convention

A stipend provided to cover the costs of attending the convention, including travel and lodging

A professional mentor selected by The Curve Foundation in conjunction with NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

Quarterly scheduled meetings with fellowship mentors and the cohort of fellows for brainstorming, feedback sharing and support

The award is one of the inaugural programs for The Curve Foundation.

“Building on 30 years of Curve, the world’s best-selling lesbian magazine, The Curve Foundation will empower and amplify voices of the Curve Community – lesbians, queer women, trans women, and non-binary people of all races, ages, and abilities,” according to the foundation. “The Curve Foundation will encourage and support active storytelling and cross-generational dialogue by supporting journalism in the tradition of Curve magazine, investing in the next generation of intersectional leaders, and bolstering existing community archives as a resource to ensure LGBTQ+ women’s culture and history can be known.”