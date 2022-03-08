Registration Now Open for Our 2022 National Convention!

Join Us in Chicago from September 8-11

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is pleased to announce that registration for our 2022 National Convention is now open! The convention will be held September 8-11 at the Drake in Chicago. The event will be our first in-person gathering since 2019 and we cannot wait to be together again. Join us to reconnect with old friends and meet new colleagues. Register today and take advantage of our special Early Bird registration rates!

The National Convention will feature a Career & Community Expo, more than 40 breakout and plenary sessions, networking receptions, and many opportunities to connect. The full convention agenda will be announced soon. Some programming will be available on the virtual platform, including a virtual expo, but join us on the ground at the Drake to enjoy the full convention experience.

Registration

When registering, please be sure to select “In-Person” if you intend to participate at the Drake in Chicago, and “Virtual Only” if you intend to participate online only. “Virtual Only” registrants will not have access to in-person convention events at the Drake. However, both In-Person and Virtual Only registrants will have access to the Pathable virtual platform for one year.

Make sure to take advantage of our Early Bird registration rates, available now through March 31! Registration rates will increase on April 1, so make sure to register now. Members receive discounted rates. You can become a member here or log in to your member profile here.

Early Bird Registration Rates

IN-PERSON Basic Registration – Member $295 IN-PERSON Basic Registration – Non-Member $430 IN-PERSON Student Registration – Member (must provide copy of Student ID) $125 IN-PERSON Student Registration – Non-Member

(Must provide copy of Student ID. Includes One-Year Membership Dues**) $175 IN-PERSON One Day Registration – Member $195 IN-PERSON One Day Registration – Non-Member $295 VIRTUAL-ONLY Basic Registration – Member $350 VIRTUAL-ONLY Basic Registration – Non-Member $450 VIRTUAL-ONLY Student Registration – Member Complimentary VIRTUAL-ONLY Student Registration – Non-Member $25

Hotel Information and COVID-19 Policies

Celebrating 100 years in operation, The Drake is on the Magnificent Mile and in the famed Gold Coast area of shops, dining and nightlife. Walk to Oak Street Beach, Water Tower Place and 360 Chicago. It is a member of the Historic Hotels of America. The Drake is now accepting reservations. The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists room block will fill up quickly, so make your reservation today to ensure you get the best rate.

Convention attendees, participants and guests must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the start of the event, as well as a photo ID. Find more information about our current COVID-19 safety policy here and check back regularly for further updates.

We cannot wait to bring the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists family back together again in Chicago. Join us at the Drake from September 8-11 for this historic reunion. Register today!