Apply for the CONNECT Student Journalism Training Project by June 15!

Students – in search of a chance to get real world, hands-on reporting experience? Looking for an accessible way to attend the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists National Convention? Does working with attentive, qualified mentors and like-minded peers sound good to you? Does doing it all for FREE sound even better?

Then apply for the CONNECT Student Journalism Training Project!

This year’s program will take place from September 5-11 alongside the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists National Convention in Chicago.

Applications are due at noon on Wednesday, June 15!

CONNECT is an all-expenses-paid student journalism training project where those participating will work with mentors from organizations like NPR, the Associated Press and The New York Times to report on our National Convention and the host city, all while helping to ensure fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues at the event. Participants will produce portfolio-quality journalism, network with media professionals and receive feedback on their resumes and career plans.

Note that students do not have to identify as LGBTQ+ or be members of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists to apply.

To apply, students must submit the following:

A one-page resume

A cover letter

An electronic copy of your transcripts

A one-paragraph pitch of a story you would like to work on while attending the convention.

Three work samples

Need more info? Click here!

Still need more info? Email daniel@nlgja.org with your questions.