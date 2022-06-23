NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Announces 2022 Excellence in Journalism Award Recipients

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, June 23, 2022
PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure
WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 23, 2022) – WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced the recipients of its 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards and recognized exemplary work produced in 2021. The highest individual awards, Journalist of the Year and Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year, have been awarded to Joe Fryer and Neal Broverman, respectively.
The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster, recognize and reward excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community.
The 2022 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards recipients are:
Special Recognition Awards:
Journalist of the Year Award
Joe Fryer, NBC News
Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year Award
Neal Broverman, Editorial Director, Print at Equal Pride
The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism
No award given
Print/Online Awards:
Excellence in Book Writing Award
Sarah Schulman for “Let the Record Show”, Farrar, Straus and Giroux.
Excellence in Feature Writing Award
Adam Piore for “Pharma CEO Faces Personal Fight for a New Breed of Organ Donors“, Bloomberg Businessweek https://www.bloomberg.com/
Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily Award
Darian Aaron for “Filmmaking Duo Set To Shake Up Animation With Historic Black Queer Film ‘Pritty’“, The Reckoning https://www.thereckoningmag.
Excellence in Long Form Journalism Award
Nico Lang for “Mississippi’s Largest City Has a Water Crisis. Its Governor Just Signed a Bill Attacking Trans Kids“, Them https://www.them.us/story/
Excellence in Newswriting Award
Scott Gleeson for “Why haven’t more high-profile athletes come out as gay? Will Joe Biden’s presidency spark LGBTQ breakthrough Trump era couldn’t?“, USA TODAY
https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/2021/01/13/lgbtq-athletes-see-biden-administration-potential-advancement/3973314001/
Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily Award
Chase Karacostas for “Is Pride for adults only? How SC is working to better support, cater to LGBTQ+ youth“, Myrtle Beach Sun News
https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/news/state/south-carolina/article252187393.html
Excellence in Photojournalism Award
Magnus Hastings and John Sotomayor for “Thinking Outside the Box“, Embrace Magazine
https://issuu.com/sotomayormedia/docs/embrace_the_arts_issue_2021/1
Excellence in Profile Writing Award
Lynne Gerber for “AIDS and the Blessings of Staying: The Ministry of Reverend Jim Mitulski“, The Revealer
https://therevealer.org/aids-and-the-blessings-of-staying-the-ministry-of-reverend-jim-mitulski/
Excellence in Sports Writing Award
David Wharton for “Are skateboarders really solving the world’s problems, one trick at a time?”, Los Angeles Times
https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2021-12-08/women-lgbtq-community-skateboarding-culture
Excellence in Student Journalism Award
Antonio Nevarez for “How the pandemic gave me courage to explore my feminine side“, KUOW.org
https://www.kuow.org/stories/how-the-pandemic-gave-me-courage-to-explore-my-feminine-side
Excellence in Travel Writing Award
Donald Padgett for “Gay Anthropologist Dr. K David Harrison Preserves Endangered Languages“, Out Traveler magazine
https://www.advocate.com/exclusives/2021/2/26/gay-anthropolgist-dr-k-david-harrison-preserves-dying-languages#:~:text=K.,endangered%20languages%20in%20isolated%20areas.&text=As%20a%20child%20in%20a,K.
Digital Awards:
Excellence in Multimedia Award
Jan Diehm, Kelsey Campbell, and Lace Garcia for “I Kissed a Girl to ‘Call Me by Your Name’“, The Pudding
https://pudding.cool/2021/06/same-gender-lyrics/
Excellence in Online Journalism Award
Canela López and Madison Hall for “2020 was the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the US, Insider database shows. Experts say it’s getting worse.”, Insider
https://www.insider.com/insider-database-2020-deadliest-year-on-record-for-trans-people-2021-4
Excellence in Blogging Award
No award given
Editorial Awards:
Excellence in Column Writing Award
Garrett Schlichte for “Love, us“, Them
https://www.them.us/tags/love-us
Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing Award
Ashley Diamond for “I’m a Trans Woman Locked in a Men’s Prison. I’m Fighting to Be Free“, Them
https://www.them.us/story/ashley-diamond-op-ed-trans-woman-lawsuit-abuse-mens-prison
Broadcast Awards:
Excellence in Digital Video
Hannah Long-Higgins and Shrai Popat for “My Name is Andi“, BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-57102694
Excellence in Documentary Award
Vivian Kleiman and Justin Hall for “No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics“, Tribeca Film Festival
https://tribecafilm.com/films/no-straight-lines-the-rise-of-queer-comics-2021
Excellence in Local Television Award
Spectrum News NY1 Staff for “NY1 Presents: Pride and Perseverance“, Spectrum News NY1
https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-
Excellence in Network Television Award
Jamie Yuccas/Correspondent, Judy Tygard/Executive Producer, and the 48 Hours team for 48 Hours ‘The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen‘”, CBS NEWS
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/the-life-and-death-of-nikki-kuhnhausen/
Excellence in Podcasts Award
Imara Jones, Oliver-Ash Kleine, Annie Ning, Tiler Wilson and Audrey Quinn for “The Anti-Trans Hate Machine: A Plot Against Equality”, TransLash Media
https://translash.org/antitranshatemachine/
Excellence in Radio Award
Sylvie Douglis, Sam Sanders, Jordana Hochman for “The Legacy of ACT UP and its fight to end AIDS”, NPR’s It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-legacy-of-act-up-and-its-fight-to-end-aids/id1250180134?i=1000547925090
Coverage Awards:
Excellence in Bisexual Coverage Award
Dani Blum for “The ‘Double Closet’: Why Some Bisexual People Struggle With Mental Health“, The New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/well/bisexual-mental-health-lgbt.html
Excellence in Business Coverage Award
Andrea Castillo for “A lifeline for LGBTQ Latinos on the brink of closure“, Los Angeles Times
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-02-15/a-lifeline-for-lgbtq-latinos-on-the-brink-of-closure
Excellence in Education Coverage Award
Nico Lang for “LGBTQ+ Mormons Sent a Message of Hope by Lighting BYU Sign in Rainbow Colors“, Them
https://www.them.us/story/lgbtq-mormons-light-brigham-young-university-sign-rainbow-colors
Excellence in Food Coverage Award
Michelle Hyun Kim for “Crying in Michelle Zauner’s Kitchen“, Them
https://www.them.us/story/michelle-zauner-japanese-breakfast-crying-in-h-mart-jubilee-interview
Excellence in Health/Fitness Coverage Award
No award given
Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage Award
No award given
Excellence in International Coverage Award
Xuandi Wang and Ting Lin for “Queer Memories in Beijing“, The Baffler
https://thebaffler.com/latest/queer-memories-in-beijing-lin-wang
Excellence in Legal Coverage Award
Finbarr Toesland for “Police departments across U.S. are mandating LGBTQ training“, NBC News
https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/police-departments-us-are-mandating-lgbtq-training-rcna2250
Excellence in Political Coverage Award
Emily Starbuck Gerson for “The Battle is Over: Biden Ends Trump Ban on Trans Military Service“, Modern Military Magazine
https://modernmilitary.org/2021/03/the-battle-is-over-biden-ends-trump-ban-on-trans-military-service/
Excellence in QPOC Coverage Award
Eva Reign & the Transnational Team for “Transnational – Love Us in the Light“, VICE News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMkmMZURfjU
Excellence in Religion Coverage Award
Rana Thamrin & the Transnational Team for “Transnational – Right to Believe“, VICE News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN_yIxQABOA
Excellence in Theatre Coverage Award
Jim Farmer for “Immersive Theatre That Left Scars: Behind the Collapse of Serenbe Playhouse“, American Theatre
https://www.americantheatre.org/2021/08/09/immersive-theatre-that-left-scars-behind-the-collapse-of-serenbe-playhouse/
Excellence in Transgender Coverage Award
Ellen Shanna Knoppow for “How Two Detroit Ballroom Godmothers Made Sure VICE Got the Whole Story About Murdered Trans Woman Kelly Stough“, Pride Source
https://pridesource.com/article/detroit-ballroom-godmothers/
Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage Award
Melissa Block and Jason DeRose for “Who belongs at a women’s college in 2021? Students want admissions policies to change“, NPR
https://www.npr.org/2021/11/26/1057254462/womens-colleges-nonbinary-admissions-policies#:~:text=Nonbinary%20students%20at%20women’s%20colleges%20want%20changes%20in%20admissions%20policies%20%3A%20NPR&text=Press-,Nonbinary%20students%20at%20women’s%20colleges%20want%20changes%20in%20admissions%20policies,that%20increasingly%20identifies%20as%20nonbinary.
# # #
About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:
NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.