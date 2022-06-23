NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Announces 2022 Excellence in Journalism Award Recipients

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, June 23, 2022

PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure

Press@nlgja.org

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 23, 2022) – WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced the recipients of its 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards and recognized exemplary work produced in 2021. The highest individual awards, Journalist of the Year and Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year, have been awarded to Joe Fryer and Neal Broverman, respectively.

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster, recognize and reward excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community.

The 2022 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards recipients are:

Special Recognition Awards:

Journalist of the Year Award

Joe Fryer, NBC News

Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year Award

Neal Broverman, Editorial Director, Print at Equal Pride

The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism



No award given

Print/Online Awards:

Excellence in Book Writing Award

Sarah Schulman for “Let the Record Show”, Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Excellence in Feature Writing Award

Adam Piore for “Pharma CEO Faces Personal Fight for a New Breed of Organ Donors“, Bloomberg Businessweek https://www.bloomberg.com/ news/features/2021-07-30/ pharma-ceo-rothblatt-faces- personal-fight-for-new-breed- of-organ-donors#:~:text= Pharma%20CEO%20Faces% 20Personal%20Fight,racing% 20to%20safeguard%20it%20again

Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily Award

Darian Aaron for “Filmmaking Duo Set To Shake Up Animation With Historic Black Queer Film ‘Pritty’“, The Reckoning https://www.thereckoningmag. com/the-reckoning-blog/ filmmaking-duo-set-to-shake- up-animation-with-historic- black-queer-film-pritty

Excellence in Long Form Journalism Award

Nico Lang for “Mississippi’s Largest City Has a Water Crisis. Its Governor Just Signed a Bill Attacking Trans Kids“, Them https://www.them.us/story/ mississippi-water-crisis- trans-student-athlete-bill

Excellence in Newswriting Award

Scott Gleeson for “Why haven’t more high-profile athletes come out as gay? Will Joe Biden’s presidency spark LGBTQ breakthrough Trump era couldn’t?“, USA TODAY

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/2021/01/13/lgbtq-athletes-see-biden-administration-potential-advancement/3973314001/

Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily Award

Chase Karacostas for “Is Pride for adults only? How SC is working to better support, cater to LGBTQ+ youth“, Myrtle Beach Sun News

https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/news/state/south-carolina/article252187393.html

Excellence in Photojournalism Award

Magnus Hastings and John Sotomayor for “Thinking Outside the Box“, Embrace Magazine

https://issuu.com/sotomayormedia/docs/embrace_the_arts_issue_2021/1

Excellence in Profile Writing Award

Lynne Gerber for “AIDS and the Blessings of Staying: The Ministry of Reverend Jim Mitulski“, The Revealer

https://therevealer.org/aids-and-the-blessings-of-staying-the-ministry-of-reverend-jim-mitulski/

Excellence in Sports Writing Award

David Wharton for “Are skateboarders really solving the world’s problems, one trick at a time?”, Los Angeles Times

https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2021-12-08/women-lgbtq-community-skateboarding-culture

Excellence in Student Journalism Award

Antonio Nevarez for “How the pandemic gave me courage to explore my feminine side“, KUOW.org

https://www.kuow.org/stories/how-the-pandemic-gave-me-courage-to-explore-my-feminine-side

Excellence in Travel Writing Award

Donald Padgett for “Gay Anthropologist Dr. K David Harrison Preserves Endangered Languages“, Out Traveler magazine

https://www.advocate.com/exclusives/2021/2/26/gay-anthropolgist-dr-k-david-harrison-preserves-dying-languages#:~:text=K.,endangered%20languages%20in%20isolated%20areas.&text=As%20a%20child%20in%20a,K.

Digital Awards:

Excellence in Multimedia Award

Jan Diehm, Kelsey Campbell, and Lace Garcia for “I Kissed a Girl to ‘Call Me by Your Name’“, The Pudding

https://pudding.cool/2021/06/same-gender-lyrics/

Excellence in Online Journalism Award

Canela López and Madison Hall for “2020 was the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the US, Insider database shows. Experts say it’s getting worse.”, Insider

https://www.insider.com/insider-database-2020-deadliest-year-on-record-for-trans-people-2021-4

Excellence in Blogging Award

No award given

Editorial Awards:

Excellence in Column Writing Award

Garrett Schlichte for “Love, us“, Them

https://www.them.us/tags/love-us

Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing Award

Ashley Diamond for “I’m a Trans Woman Locked in a Men’s Prison. I’m Fighting to Be Free“, Them

https://www.them.us/story/ashley-diamond-op-ed-trans-woman-lawsuit-abuse-mens-prison

Broadcast Awards:

Excellence in Digital Video

Hannah Long-Higgins and Shrai Popat for “My Name is Andi“, BBC News

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-57102694

Excellence in Documentary Award

Vivian Kleiman and Justin Hall for “No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics“, Tribeca Film Festival

https://tribecafilm.com/films/no-straight-lines-the-rise-of-queer-comics-2021

Excellence in Local Television Award

Spectrum News NY1 Staff for “NY1 Presents: Pride and Perseverance“, Spectrum News NY1

https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all- boroughs/news/pride-month-2020

Excellence in Network Television Award

Jamie Yuccas/Correspondent, Judy Tygard/Executive Producer, and the 48 Hours team for 48 Hours ‘The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen‘”, CBS NEWS

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/the-life-and-death-of-nikki-kuhnhausen/

Excellence in Podcasts Award

Imara Jones, Oliver-Ash Kleine, Annie Ning, Tiler Wilson and Audrey Quinn for “The Anti-Trans Hate Machine: A Plot Against Equality”, TransLash Media

https://translash.org/antitranshatemachine/

Excellence in Radio Award

Sylvie Douglis, Sam Sanders, Jordana Hochman for “The Legacy of ACT UP and its fight to end AIDS”, NPR’s It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-legacy-of-act-up-and-its-fight-to-end-aids/id1250180134?i=1000547925090

Coverage Awards:

Excellence in Bisexual Coverage Award

Dani Blum for “The ‘Double Closet’: Why Some Bisexual People Struggle With Mental Health“, The New York Times

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/well/bisexual-mental-health-lgbt.html

Excellence in Business Coverage Award

Andrea Castillo for “A lifeline for LGBTQ Latinos on the brink of closure“, Los Angeles Times

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-02-15/a-lifeline-for-lgbtq-latinos-on-the-brink-of-closure

Excellence in Education Coverage Award

Nico Lang for “LGBTQ+ Mormons Sent a Message of Hope by Lighting BYU Sign in Rainbow Colors“, Them

https://www.them.us/story/lgbtq-mormons-light-brigham-young-university-sign-rainbow-colors

Excellence in Food Coverage Award

Michelle Hyun Kim for “Crying in Michelle Zauner’s Kitchen“, Them

https://www.them.us/story/michelle-zauner-japanese-breakfast-crying-in-h-mart-jubilee-interview

Excellence in Health/Fitness Coverage Award

No award given

Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage Award

No award given

Excellence in International Coverage Award

Xuandi Wang and Ting Lin for “Queer Memories in Beijing“, The Baffler

https://thebaffler.com/latest/queer-memories-in-beijing-lin-wang

Excellence in Legal Coverage Award

Finbarr Toesland for “Police departments across U.S. are mandating LGBTQ training“, NBC News

https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/police-departments-us-are-mandating-lgbtq-training-rcna2250

Excellence in Political Coverage Award

Emily Starbuck Gerson for “The Battle is Over: Biden Ends Trump Ban on Trans Military Service“, Modern Military Magazine

https://modernmilitary.org/2021/03/the-battle-is-over-biden-ends-trump-ban-on-trans-military-service/

Excellence in QPOC Coverage Award

Eva Reign & the Transnational Team for “Transnational – Love Us in the Light“, VICE News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMkmMZURfjU

Excellence in Religion Coverage Award

Rana Thamrin & the Transnational Team for “Transnational – Right to Believe“, VICE News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN_yIxQABOA

Excellence in Theatre Coverage Award

Jim Farmer for “Immersive Theatre That Left Scars: Behind the Collapse of Serenbe Playhouse“, American Theatre

https://www.americantheatre.org/2021/08/09/immersive-theatre-that-left-scars-behind-the-collapse-of-serenbe-playhouse/

Excellence in Transgender Coverage Award

Ellen Shanna Knoppow for “How Two Detroit Ballroom Godmothers Made Sure VICE Got the Whole Story About Murdered Trans Woman Kelly Stough“, Pride Source

https://pridesource.com/article/detroit-ballroom-godmothers/

Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage Award

Melissa Block and Jason DeRose for “Who belongs at a women’s college in 2021? Students want admissions policies to change“, NPR

https://www.npr.org/2021/11/26/1057254462/womens-colleges-nonbinary-admissions-policies#:~:text=Nonbinary%20students%20at%20women’s%20colleges%20want%20changes%20in%20admissions%20policies%20%3A%20NPR&text=Press-,Nonbinary%20students%20at%20women’s%20colleges%20want%20changes%20in%20admissions%20policies,that%20increasingly%20identifies%20as%20nonbinary.

# # #

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.