Errin Haines Named the 2022 Recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, DC (August 25, 2022) – Today NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that The 19th editor at large and co-founding member Errin Haines is the recipient of the 2022 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Leadership Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made a positive impact on their newsrooms by increasing diversity and improving news coverage of the LGBTQ community.

“Through her work at The 19th, Errin has been a champion of the fair and accurate coverage that we advocate for,” said Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Errin has worked to build a newsroom that reflects the diversity of our country. She strives to elevate the voices of LGBTQ people and women, and fully embodies the spirit of this award.

Haines is editor at large and a co-founding member of The 19th, a nonprofit, independent newsroom focused on the intersection of gender, politics and policy. She is also an MSNBC Contributor. Prior to joining The 19th, Haines was national writer on race and ethnicity for The Associated Press. She has also worked at The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and Orlando Sentinel. She has taught classes on race, gender and the 2020 election at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Princeton University.

Haines is currently writing her first book, TWICE AS GOOD, exploring the growth of Black women’s power and leadership through Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic ascent and the rise of other notable trailblazers boldly asserting their roles in American democracy and society. A native of Atlanta, Haines is based in Philadelphia.

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Leadership Award is made possible through the generosity and support of Randy Lovely and the Gannett Foundation.