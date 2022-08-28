Errin Haines

Errin Haines is the recipient of the 2022 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Leadership Award. Haines is editor at large and a co-founding member of The 19th, a nonprofit, independent newsroom focused on the intersection of gender, politics and policy. She is also an MSNBC Contributor. Prior to joining The 19th, Haines was national writer on race and ethnicity for The Associated Press. She has also worked at The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and Orlando Sentinel. She has taught classes on race, gender and the 2020 election at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Princeton University.

Haines is currently writing her first book, TWICE AS GOOD, exploring the growth of Black women’s power and leadership through Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic ascent and the rise of other notable trailblazers boldly asserting their roles in American democracy and society. A native of Atlanta, Haines is based in Philadelphia.