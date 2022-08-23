Jane Coaston

Journalist Jane Coaston is the recipient of the 2022 NLGJA Jeanne Córdova Award.

Coaston is the host of The New York Times podcast “The Argument.” Previously, she was the senior politics reporter at Vox, with a focus on conservatism and the G.O.P. Her work has appeared on MSNBC, CNN and NPR and in National Review, The Washington Post, The Ringer and ESPN Magazine, among others. She is a former resident fellow at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. Coaston attended the University of Michigan and currently lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband.