NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Names Jane Coaston the 2022 Recipient of the Jeanne Córdova Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Washington, D.C. (August 23, 2022) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that Jane Coaston is the recipient of the 2022 Jeanne Córdova Award.

“Jane has a talent for incisive and insightful reporting,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Her political coverage never fails to illuminate new angles and different perspectives, and we are proud to bestow the Jeanne Córdova Award upon her.”

Coaston is the host of The New York Times podcast “The Argument.” Previously, she was the senior politics reporter at Vox, with a focus on conservatism and the G.O.P. Her work has appeared on MSNBC, CNN and NPR and in National Review, The Washington Post, The Ringer and ESPN Magazine, among others. She is a former resident fellow at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. Coaston attended the University of Michigan and currently lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband.

The award is named for Córdova, who was a journalist and the editor and publisher of Lesbian Tide, which chronicled the 1970s lesbian feminist movement. She authored both “When We Were Outlaws: a Memoir of Love and Revolution” and “Kicking the Habit: A Lesbian Nun Story.” She also organized a number of lesbian conferences and fought for lesbian and gay rights on a number of fronts. She founded the Community Yellow Pages, a directory of gay- and lesbian-owned Southern California businesses, and co-founded an organization that sponsored lesbian art and history exhibits. She died in 2016. The Jeanne Córdova Award recognizes the achievement of an LGBTQ woman for a current body of work in journalism and/or opinion, with an emphasis on but not exclusively coverage of issues of importance to the LGBTQ community, in any medium and on any platform.

To learn more about NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists yearly awards, visit nlgja.org.