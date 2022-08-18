Tamron Hall Named the Recipient of the 2022 Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage

WASHINGTON, DC (August 18, 2022) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that award winning journalist Tamron Hall is the recipient of the Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage.

“Tamron Hall has consistently helped bring LGBTQ voices to mainstream media platforms and has used her self-titled talk show to elevate the voices of those in the community,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. ”We are proud to recognize her for her work.”

An accomplished and award-winning journalist, Tamron Hall hosts the nationally syndicated daytime talk show, “Tamron Hall.” In addition, Hall has hosted “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery since September 2013. Hall was part of the NBC News team as a co-host of the third hour of NBC News’ “TODAY” and the anchor of “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.” She received the 2015 Edward R. Murrow Award for Reporting: Hard News in Network Television for her segment on domestic violence as part of “TODAY’s” Shine A Light series. She has also hosted several special reports for MSNBC and NBC News including “Education Nation: Teacher Town Hall,” which was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2011, and she served as a correspondent for the NBC News special “The Inauguration of Barack Obama,” which won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Coverage in October 2010.

The Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage honors journalists who consistently bring stories of the LGBTQ community to life in mainstream media outlets. Past honorees include HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen, NPR “Weekend Edition” host Scott Simon, The New York Times columnist Frank Bruni and Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart.

