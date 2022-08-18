Tamron Hall

Award-winning journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall is the 2022 recipient of the Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage.

An accomplished and award-winning journalist, Tamron Hall hosts the nationally syndicated daytime talk show, “Tamron Hall.” In addition, Hall has hosted “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery since September 2013. Hall was part of the NBC News team as a co-host of the third hour of NBC News’ “TODAY” and the anchor of “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.” She received the 2015 Edward R. Murrow Award for Reporting: Hard News in Network Television for her segment on domestic violence as part of “TODAY’s” Shine A Light series. She has also hosted several special reports for MSNBC and NBC News including “Education Nation: Teacher Town Hall,” which was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2011, and she served as a correspondent for the NBC News special “The Inauguration of Barack Obama,” which won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Coverage in October 2010.