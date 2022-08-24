The Bay Area Reporter Named the 2022 Recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Legacy Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 24, 2022

PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

WASHINGTON, DC (August 24, 2022) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that The Bay Area Reporter is the 2022 recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Legacy Award.

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Legacy Award was created to recognize an outlet, publication or news organization that has exhibited innovative, high-quality and sustained news coverage of the LGBTQ community over an extended period of time. The outlets, publications or news organizations that are recognized by the award have exemplified NLGJA: the Association of LGBTQ Journalists’s mission to promote and foster fair and accurate LGBTQ news coverage. The Legacy Award is the association’s only award that is presented to an outlet, publication or news organization to recognize the work of its entire staff, rather than an individual.

The Bay Area Reporter is the country’s oldest continuously published LGBTQ newspaper, and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. The newspaper has long documented the queer community, from drag performances and the Imperial Court to history-making pro-LGBTQ laws to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The Bay Area Reporter is independent and has been owned since 2017 by Michael Yamashita, who became publisher in 2013. He is the first gay Asian American publisher and owner of an LGBTQ newspaper.

