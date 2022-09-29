Applications for the Spring 2023 Insider Fellowship Now Open

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists and Insider Inc. are looking for a fellow to join Insider this coming spring. The paid, full-time Insider fellowship is for early career journalists who want to spend six months learning from the Insider newsroom full of passionate, dedicated journalists. Applications are due at midnight ET on October 31.

The fellow will be paid $20/hour in addition to a monthly stipend of $1,000.

This fellowship will begin in January and end in June. Specific start and end dates will be negotiated between the fellow and the Insider team. Applications should be sent to info@nlgja.org with the subject line “Insider Fellowship Application.” They should include the following materials:

a single PDF containing your resume/CV and cover letter

links to five pieces of work in your cover letter

an explanation of your interest in working with Insider and NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

the type of beat or coverage area that you’re most passionate about (Insider will do it’s best to connect you with a fellowship in that area)

Interested candidates must submit their applications to info@nlgja.org by midnight ET on October 31. Find more information here.