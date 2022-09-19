NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Announces 2022-2023 National Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sunday, September 11, 2022

PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

Washington, D.C. (Sunday, September 11, 2022) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced its 2022-2023 national board of directors. The newly elected directors were elected to their positions during the national board meeting Wednesday and have now taken office.

Ken Miguel of KGO-TV was elected as president. Erik Hall of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was elected as vice president of print and online. Jen Christensen of CNN was elected as secretary, filling the seat vacated by Miguel. Troy Diggs of CBS Philadelphia, Sharif Durhams of the Washington Post, Bethany Grace Howe of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Ernest Mourelo of Hearst Television and John Sotomayor of Embrace Magazine were elected as at-large directors. Santiago Melli-Huber of Bospar PR was re-elected as an at-large director. They will each serve a two-year term.

Miguel appointed Paige McIntyre of KGO-TV and Jeff McMillan of the Associated Press to serve as at-large directors for a one-year term.

They join vice president of broadcast Rick Stuckey of NBC News Chicago, treasurer Kristina Torres of the University System of Georgia, and at-large directors Karen Hawkins of The 19th* and Femi Redwood of 1010WINS and WCBS880.

# # #

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.