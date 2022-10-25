The John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship Program at Stanford University is Looking for NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Members

Interested in the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship Program at Stanford University?

Our members are invited to sign up for personalized, one-on-one Q+A sessions with program managing director and fellow NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists member Alberto Mendoza. These twenty minute chats are designed to give you all the information you need about the fellowship and application process. Sign up for your slot here! Office hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 11.

The fellowship is a 10-month residential program on the Stanford campus that allows journalists to step away from professional obligations to develop the leadership resilience needed for our times. The program is open to applicants with at least five years of full-time professional work experience. More information about the fellowship can be found here.

Want to know if you’re a good candidate for the program? Looking for ways to strengthen your application? Speak directly with managing director Mendoza and set up your conversation with him today!