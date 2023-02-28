Announcing Nominations for Our New Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is pleased to announce that nominations for The Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, will open on March 1, 2023. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 17, 2023. Nominations can be submitted here.

A new award, The Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage sponsored by The Curve Foundation, honors the contributions of journalists that have dedicated their careers to telling the stories of the Curve community. The award and its criteria are inspired by notable journalists that have dedicated themselves to covering lesbian social justice issues and communities. This year’s award is inspired by Victoria A. Brownworth, longtime political columnist at Curve.

The award is open to lesbians, queer women, trans people and nonbinary people who have used journalism and media to elevate lesbian issues and causes.

Applicants may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. To apply, applicants must complete the nomination form which will become available on March 1. Applicants should provide three work samples with their application.

Applicants will be selected based on their ability to demonstrate:

Coverage that amplifies topics relevant to the lesbian community

Empathetic and/or activist journalism

Work in media for 10+ years

Amplified issues/perspectives that are neglected by mainstream media

At least one submitted sample from an LGBTQ+ publication

Applicants do not need to be a member of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists to apply.

As part of the award, winners will receive:

A $2,500 cash award from The Curve Foundation Archival support to digitize and memorialize important moments A digital exhibit at curvemag.com, archiving major moments & career accomplishments, that will remain freely available throughout the year



The award is one of the inaugural programs for The Curve Foundation.

“NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is thrilled to present this award in collaboration with the Curve Foundation,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Lesbian and queer publications are a vital part of the history of LGBTQ+ journalism, and have been too often overlooked. Magazines like Curve have offered their readers community, helping them celebrate joys and mourn losses, providing vital coverage and amplifying marginalized voices. It is our honor to recognize the excellent lesbian coverage that is being produced in newsrooms across the country.”