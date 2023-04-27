NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists and The Curve Foundation Announce 2023 Inaugural Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage Recipients

WASHINGTON, DC (April 27, 2023) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists and The Curve Foundation announced the recipients of the inaugural Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage. The recipients are Victoria A. Brownworth, Dana Piccoli and Femi Redwood. The award, sponsored by the Curve Foundation, honors the contributions of journalists that have dedicated their careers to telling the stories of the Curve community. The award and its criteria are inspired by notable journalists that have dedicated themselves to covering lesbian social justice issues and communities.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the winners of the Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage. Their dedication to amplifying the voices and experiences of the Curve community is truly remarkable. As recipients of this award, they have done tremendous work in shaping the future of journalism, and we look forward to seeing their continued impact in the industry,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam K. Pawlus.

The Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage includes a $2,500 cash award and access to unique professional development opportunities. The awardees will be honored with a digital exhibit at curvemag.com, archiving major moments and career accomplishments, that will remain freely available throughout the year.

The Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage will be presented annually and nominations for the 2024 award will become available next Spring.

Victoria A. Brownworth is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning journalist. She has won the Society of Professional Journalists Award several times, most recently in 2022 for feature reporting, as well as the Keystone Journalism Award, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Award, Lambda Literary and IPPY Independent Press Award. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Baltimore Sun, DAME, Ms., The Nation, Village Voice, SPIN, POZ, The Advocate, Bay Area Reporter, OUT, Lambda Literary and Curve among other publications. She is a columnist for the Bay Area Reporter, Philadelphia Gay News and an opinion writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Her work focuses on social justice issues and local and national politics. She has most recently won several journalism awards for her coverage of the COVID pandemic and for her three-part series on lesbian, bisexual and transgender women in prison.

Brownworth was among the OUT 100 and is the author and editor of more than 20 books, including the Lambda Award-winning Coming Out of Cancer: Writings from the Lesbian Cancer Epidemic and Ordinary Mayhem: A Novel, and the award-winning From Where They Sit: Black Writers Write Black Youth and Too Queer: Essays from a Radical Life. In 2010 she co-founded the independent publisher Tiny Satchel Press with her late wife, Maddy Gold. She taught writing and journalism at the University of the Arts and Community College of Philadelphia for many years. She lives and works in Philadelphia.

Dana Piccoli has been writing about the LGBTQ+ community for over a decade and is now the editor of News is Out, a queer media collaborative. With a special dedication to queer women’s issues, Dana has written for numerous sites, including The Mary Sue, The Decider, Curve, and NBC. She’s the former Managing Editor of the Bella Media Channel and the founder of Queer Media Matters. Dana is also known for her interviewing skills and has hosted panels and events yearly at ClexaCon. She has also moderated panels with NYCC, Outfest and more. Dana was named one of The Advocate Magazine’s 2019 Champions of Pride and Curve Magazine’s 2017 Pridelist. She lives in Vancouver, Washington, with her wife.

Femi Redwood is an award-winning journalist who is not afraid to ask tough questions or have uncomfortable conversations that lead to teachable moments. Most recently, Femi was a host and managing producer of podcasts at Audacy’s NYC news stations, 1010 WINS and WCBS Newsradio 880. In this position she launched several successful shows, including Beyond Black History Month, a weekly narrative podcast that celebrated Black culture while amplifying issues important to marginalized communities, which she also hosted. Prior to transitioning into podcasting, Femi spent over a decade in TV news, including working as a correspondent in prominent newsrooms such as CBS Newspath and VICE News.

Femi is the co-chair of the National Association of Black Journalists’ LGBTQ+ Task Force. In this role she launched two new scholarships to help Black LGBTQ+ college students. She is also a board member of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists. In this position she teaches journalists how to cover the LGBTQ+ community, which in turn helps readers and listeners trust journalists with their stories. Femi lives in Brooklyn with her wife and cat.

For more information about the award, visit https://thecurvefoundation.org/programs/.

