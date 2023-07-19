NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Announces 2023 Excellence in Journalism Award Recipients 

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced the recipients of its 2023 Excellence in Journalism Awards and recognized exemplary work produced in 2022. The highest individual awards, Journalist of the Year and Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ+ Journalist of the Year, have been awarded to Ari Shapiro and Victoria A. Brownworth, respectively.

“We are thrilled to recognize the exceptional work of LGBTQ+ journalists through our Excellence in Journalism Awards,” said Adam Pawlus, Executive Director of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists. “It is truly gratifying to be part of an organization that uplifts and celebrates the best that LGBTQ+ journalism has to offer. Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you for your invaluable contributions to our communities.”

National Board President Ken Miguel expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s award recipients, stating, “On behalf of the association, I offer my congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Excellence in Journalism Awards. Each recipient has demonstrated outstanding skill, integrity, and commitment to reporting stories that are essential for LGBTQ+ visibility and equality. Your dedication to highlighting diverse voices, uncovering important issues, and promoting understanding is an inspiration to us all.”

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster, recognize and reward excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2023 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards recipients are:

Special Recognition Awards:

Journalist of the Year Award

Ari Shapiro

Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ+ Journalist of the Year Award

Victoria A. Brownworth

The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award

Nico Lang for “These States Had Few, If Any, Trans Student Athletes. They Passed Sports Bans Anyway.”

Huffington Post

Print/Online Awards:

Excellence in Book Writing Award

Casey Parks for Diary of a Misfit

Penguin Random House

Excellence in Feature Writing Award

Sam Manzella for “The Stonewall Generation fought for equality. Now they are fighting for their lives.”

LGBTQ Nation

Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily Award

Emma Madgic for “Rediscovering a Forgotten Provincetown Artist“

Provincetown Independent

Excellence in Long Form Journalism Award

Ernest Owens for “Jussie Smollett Wanted to Be a Hero. Instead, He Destroyed His Career”, Rolling Stone

Excellence in Newswriting Award

Elizabeth Harris and Alexandra Alter for their series on book bans across the United States

“Book Banning in the United States: Targeting LGBTQ Themes and Communities”

“With Rising Book Bans, Librarians Have Come Under Attack”

“Book Ban Efforts Spread Across the U.S.”

“How a Debut Graphic Memoir Became the Most Banned Book in the Country”

The New York Times

Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily Award

Bennet Goldstein for “Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest“

Wisconsin Watch

Excellence in Photojournalism Award

Nabil Harb and Ashley Dye for “I’m Trying to Focus on the Joy“

The Cut

Excellence in Profile Writing Award

Francisco Vara-Orta for “First gay mayor in U.S. didn’t expect to be LGBTQ rights icon“

Los Angeles Times

Excellence in Sports Writing Award

Nico Lang for “These States Had Few, If Any, Trans Student Athletes. They Passed Sports Bans Anyway.“

Huffington Post

Excellence in Student Journalism Award

Alan Halaly for “Ben Sasse’s anti-LGBTQ past recalls deep-rooted history of campus prejudice“, The Independent Florida Alligator

Excellence in Travel Writing Award

Jim Gladstone for “A Postcard From Berlin“

Passport Magazine

Digital Awards:

Excellence in Blogging Award

Andy Dehnart for “Drag Race’s talent has never been better. The producing has never been worse.“

Reality Blurred

Excellence in Digital Video Award

Imaeyen Ibanga for “I’m A Pregnant Man In An Anti-LGBTQ+ State“

AJ+

Excellence in Multimedia Award

T.M. Brown, Michael Beswetherick, Phaedra Brown, Gabriel Gianordoli,

Susan C. Beachy and Tony Cenicola for “Hidden in a Fire Island House, the Soundtrack of Love and Loss“

The New York Times

Excellence in Online Journalism Award

The Insider team for their series on the murders of trans people across the United States

“Deaths in the Family”

“Love us in private and kill us in public’: How transphobia turns young men into killers”

“They called 911 for assistance. Then police used lethal force.”

“The unsolved murders of Eastern Avenue”

“A gender nonconforming teen was killed at a party in small town Alabama. Why haven’t police solved the case?”

Insider

Editorial Awards:

Excellence in Column Writing Award

LZ Granderson for his work at the LA Times

The LA Times

Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing Award

Bryn Nelson for “How Stochastic Terrorism Uses Disgust to Incite Violence“

Scientific American

Broadcast Awards:

Excellence in Documentary Award

Alex Liu, Leonardo Neri and Steven Flynn for “A Sexplanation“

Herra Productions

Excellence in Local Television Award

PJ Randhawa, Eric Desrosiers, Roberta Romero and Michael Botsford for “Transgender Hate & Hope”

King 5 News

Excellence in Network Television Award

Soul of a Nation Presents for “PRIDE: To Be Seen“

ABC News

Excellence in Podcasts Award

Victoria Dominguez Peek, Elena Schwartz, Jared Downing, Colton Salaz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Mary Harris for “What Texas’ Attacks on Trans Health Care Did to One Family“, Slate’s What Next

Excellence in Radio Award

Hayley Sanchez and Kevin Beaty for “For the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community, the Club Q shooting has dredged up memories of the area’s bigoted past — and the huge progress made (and yet to make)“

Colorado Public Radio

Coverage Awards:

Excellence in Bisexual Coverage Award

Clare Mulroy for “To disclose or not to disclose: Inside the push for bisexual-affirming medical care“

USA Today

Excellence in Business Coverage Award

Ben Steverman for “New York Gay Bars Are Declining—and Covid Isn’t All to Blame“, Bloomberg

Excellence in Critique Writing Award

Naveen Kumar for “Fire Island Is a Love Story About Queer Alienation“

Them

Excellence in Education Coverage Award

ABC News Live for “Acceptance High”

ABC News Live

Excellence in Food Coverage Award

H Conley for “I Realized I Was Trans While Making Cheese“

Bon Appétit

Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage Award

Dan Diamond, Fenit Nirappil and Lena H Sun for “Inside America’s monkeypox crisis — and the mistakes that made it worse“, The Washington Post

Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage Award

Jordan Gonsalves for “A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He’s Suing“

Time Magazine

Excellence in International Coverage Award

Valerie Hopkins and Valeriya Safronova for “‘I’m Afraid for My Future’: Proposed Laws Threaten Gay Life in Russia“

The New York Times

Excellence in Legal Coverage Award

Nico Lang for “Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19“

The Daily Beast

Excellence in Political Coverage Award

Matt Lavietes for his coverage of the political firestorm in Florida brought on by the passage of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

“‘Groomer,’ ‘pro-pedophile’: Old tropes find new life in anti-LGBTQ movement”

“Here’s what Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill would do and what it wouldn’t do”

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill limiting LGBTQ classroom instruction”

“I cannot teach in Florida’: LGBTQ educators fear fallout from new school law”

NBC News

Excellence in QPOC Coverage Award

Maggie Sivit and Ari Mejia for “Traveling parties are part of a queer Chicago culture of partying as resistance“

WBEZ Chicago and Vocalo Radio

Excellence in Religion Coverage Award

ABC News Studios for “Mormon No More”

ABC News

Excellence in Theatre Coverage Award

Tim Teeman for “Inside Beanie Feldstein and Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Meltdown“

The Daily Beast

Excellence in Transgender Coverage Award

Wren Sanders and the Them team for their Trans Futures Week series

Them

Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage Award

Minami Funakoshi for “Gender & Language”

Reuters

No nominations were received for the Excellence in Spanish Language Award category.

