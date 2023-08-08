Ryan Williams Named the 2023 Recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Leadership Award

Washington, D.C. (August 8, 2023) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced that D.C. Public Library Digital and Special Events Producer Ryan Williams is the recipient of the 2023 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Leadership Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made a positive impact on their newsrooms by increasing diversity and improving news coverage of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Ryan has demonstrated a deep dedication to uplifting diverse voices at every stage of his career. In helping to create NBC Out, he paved a path for legacy journalism institutions to deepen and broaden their coverage of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Executive Director Adam Pawlus. ”His stewardship of organizations like NABJ, NBCBLK and more has provided countless opportunities for journalists of color and enriched our media landscape. On behalf of the association, we are delighted to recognize his many contributions to our industry with this award.”

Williams is the Digital and Special Events Producer at the D.C. Public Library. Since joining at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan has successfully produced the reopening of the MLK Library’s $211 million renovation, shepherded the library’s talent management initiative, created virtual programming and an in-house studio and production team for the library’s marketing, streaming and content goals. Prior to his time with the D.C. Public Library, he served as Director of Multicultural Initiatives and Foundation Outreach at NBC News, MSNBC and NBC News Digital. In 2016, he helped found NBC Out, the LGBTQ+ news division of NBC News Digital, which became an industry first for a legacy broadcast network. In 2015, he helped create NBCBLK, the African American news division of NBC News Digital, and led marketing, partnership and promotional efforts for NBC Out, NBCBLK, NBC Asian American and NBC Latino.

Williams has also been a devoted Lifetime member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). He served as Managing Director of the association from 2005 to 2011, creating programs and partnerships, co-chairing the association’s Convention committee, and producing events featuring President Joe Biden and Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. He is also a two-time recipient of NABJ’s President’s Award.

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Leadership Award is made possible through the generosity and support of Randy Lovely and the Gannett Foundation.

