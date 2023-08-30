The Bay Area Reporter

The Bay Area Reporter, recipient of the 2022 Legacy Award, is the country’s oldest continuously published LGBTQ newspaper, and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. The newspaper has long documented the queer community, from drag performances and the Imperial Court to history-making pro-LGBTQ laws to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The Bay Area Reporter is independent and has been owned since 2017 by Michael Yamashita, who became publisher in 2013. He is the first gay Asian American publisher and owner of an LGBTQ newspaper.