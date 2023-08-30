The Philadelphia Gay News Named the 2023 Recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Legacy Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 30, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC (August 30, 2023) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced that The Philadelphia Gay News is the 2023 recipient of the Legacy Award.

“The Philadelphia Gay News’ remarkable journalistic contributions and dedicated coverage have undeniably brought visibility to Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “With a commitment to truth and a fearless approach, PGN has consistently amplified underrepresented voices and shared impactful stories that resonate. This award celebrates PGN’s enduring influence and the invaluable service they have provided to Philadelphia through the years.”

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Legacy Award was created to recognize an outlet, publication or news organization that has exhibited innovative, high-quality and sustained news coverage of the LGBTQ+ community over an extended period of time. The outlets, publications or news organizations that are recognized by the award have exemplified NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists’s mission to promote and foster fair and accurate LGBTQ+ news coverage. The Legacy Award is the association’s only award that is presented to an outlet, publication or news organization to recognize the work of its entire staff, rather than an individual.

Founded by Publisher Mark Segal in 1976, Philadelphia Gay News has been a part of Philadelphia’s thriving LGBTQ+ community for decades. As a community publication, PGN serves as a platform for the LGBTQ+ community to learn about the issues that impact them and the people who create change and visibility. The word Gay, printed on its cover and on its iconic purple vending boxes that still line the city of Philadelphia, showed the community they were not alone and inspired many to live their lives openly. Some of the groundbreaking stories PGN has covered include the 21-year and counting efforts to uncover the truth about the death of trans woman Nizah Morris, a first of its kind series on lesbian nuns in the 1980s, and a countdown clock and feature when Philadelphia city government stalled on implementing domestic partner benefits. Most recently, the publication broke stories on Moms for Liberty’s annual summit and the organizations hosting them.

As of this year, PGN has published 2,250 issues, employed over 295 people, and won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, National Newspaper Association, Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association, and other journalism organizations. In October 2021, the publication was honored with an historic marker from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission that was placed at the site of PGN’s first office. The publication continues in its mission to bring information and visibility to Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community.

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.