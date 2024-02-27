IGLTA Opens Registration for 2024 Global Convention in Osaka, Japan!

Association Brings Premier LGBTQ+ Travel Event to Asia for the Time!

OSAKA, Japan (27 February 2024) — The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association has opened registration for its 2024 Global Convention, presented in the welcoming city of Osaka, Japan! Mark your calendars for 23-26 October and join industry thought leaders, gain valuable insights, and network with global partners as we explore the dynamic future of LGBTQ+ travel.

This marks the first time IGLTA has held its premier educational and networking event in Asia, and it is planned to coincide with Osaka Pride (tentatively scheduled for 26-27 October) to amplify the local LGBTQ+ connections. IGLTA is proud to partner with the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau to make this historic event possible.

“We are thrilled to open registration for the 2024 Global Convention in Osaka! Building on our organization’s remarkable 40-year journey, this year underscores our commitment to emerging markets and the incredible potential for LGBTQ+ travel growth in Asia,” said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO. “We’re incredibly grateful for the partnership with the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau. Osaka’s rich history, vibrant cityscape, and friendly residents, combined with OCTB’s dedication to inclusivity and innovation, promise an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Home to the second-largest LGBTQ+ scene outside of Tokyo, Osaka is known for its welcoming locals and decadent food culture. Osaka Prefecture was one of the first regional-level governments to implement a same-sex partnership system. Osaka city has also led Japan in encouraging businesses and organizations to incorporate and implement protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“Osaka aims to be a sustainable destination where everyone is able to travel and enjoy the city with peace of mind. As the first tourism office in Japan to engage in LGBTQ+ tourism, we are honored that IGLTA has chosen Osaka to host their global convention in Asia for the first time and are proud that Osaka is recognized for its efforts,” said Hiroshi Mizohata (he/him), President, Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau. “Coming to Osaka next year is Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai under the theme of “Designing Future Society for our Lives,” a philosophy that closely aligns with the IGLTA. With these two historic events, we look forward to welcoming LGBTQ+ travelers and showcasing the best that all of Japan has to offer, from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south.”

Key highlights of the 2024 Global Convention include:

Unparalleled networking opportunities: Connect with LGBTQ+ and ally tourism leaders from around the world.

Engaging industry insights: Gain valuable knowledge on the latest trends, marketing strategies and best practices through informative sessions from global experts.

Immersive cultural experience: Discover the amazing gastronomy, history and culture of Osaka, a first-time host city for IGLTA.

Register now and take advantage of early-bird discounts! Visit igltaconvention.org for more information and to secure your spot at this groundbreaking event.

About IGLTA & The IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism (formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization). IGLTA’s mission is to provide information and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers and expand LGBTQ+ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on Facebook at @IGLTA, @IGLTABusiness and @IGLTAFoundation, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation, and Instagram @IGLTA.

About the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (OCTB)

The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau is Osaka’s official destination marketing organization (DMO) representing Osaka prefecture, the city of Osaka, and the city of Sakai. Capitalizing on Osaka’s vibrant history, culture, and economy, the OCTB promotes Osaka as a premier business, leisure, and convention destination through a wide range of initiatives. Learn more about Osaka and the OCTB’s initiatives from their corporate website: https://octb.osaka-info.jp/en/.

