Nominations for the 2024 Curve Award for Emerging Journalists Are Now Open

Monday, April 1, 2024

Nominations for The Curve Award for Emerging Journalists, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, are now open. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 30.

The Curve Award for Emerging Journalists, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, provides financial support to emerging journalists whose work fosters fair and accurate coverage, and elevates the voices of LGBTQ+ women. The award is open to lesbians, queer women, trans women and nonbinary people. The application is available here.

Applicants may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. To apply, applicants must complete the nomination form. Applicants should provide three work samples with their application. Applicants do not need to be a member of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists to apply.

As part of the fellowship award, fellows will receive:

A $5,000 cash award from The Curve Foundation

One-year complimentary membership to NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

Complimentary registration for the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Convention

A stipend provided to cover the costs of attending the convention, including travel and lodging

An opportunity to gather at the convention and meet the rest of the cohort

A professional mentor selected by The Curve Foundation in conjunction with NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

Quarterly scheduled meetings with fellowship mentors and the cohort of fellows for brainstorming, feedback sharing, and support

Learn more about past Curve Award winners here.