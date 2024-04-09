IGLTA Foundation Selects Njeri Gachuhi as 2024 EQUAL Africa Fellowship Recipient

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Gachuhi Will Join IGLTA Foundation at WTM Africa’s EQUAL Africa in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (9 April 2024) – The IGLTA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), has selected Njeri Gachuhi (she/her) as the recipient of the 2024 IGLTA Foundation EQUAL Africa Fellowship. Gachuhi, a Kenyan-based entrepreneur and founder of The Travelling Wakili, will join fellow LGBTQ+ travel and tourism professionals at EQUAL Africa, powered by the IGLTA Foundation held in Cape Town (10-11 April). She is the Foundation’s second EQUAL Africa fellowship recipient in its history.

Held as part of Africa Travel Week, EQUAL Africa will be a two-day program featuring educational sessions focused on insights and best practices to create a more inclusive tourism industry. More information about the program can be found here.

“The Travelling Wakili champions inclusivity, providing safe and unforgettable travel experiences specifically designed for women and queer travelers across Africa. Njeri’s commitment to creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ travelers is truly inspiring,” said John Tanzella (he/him) IGLTA President/CEO. “We are honored to welcome her to EQUAL Africa and provide her with the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and further her impactful work.”

“Receiving the EQUAL Africa Fellowship is incredibly meaningful for both me and my company. It recognizes the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the travel industry, particularly in Africa, and will give me the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, showcase my business and share the knowledge I have amassed in the 3 years I have been in operation,” said Njeri Gachuhi (she/her), founder of The Travelling Wakili and the 2024 IGLTA Foundation EQUAL Africa Fellowship recipient. “This fellowship is a testament to the belief that every voice, regardless of background or scale, can shape and elevate African and queer travel.”

Learn more about The Travelling Wakili and their work here. The Travelling Wakili is an IGLTA member through the Emerging Destinations & Communities Program, an IGLTA Foundation initiative that supports LGBTQ+ welcoming businesses and communities in emerging destinations worldwide. Gachuhi was also a wmnsWORK participant and graduated in Cohort 2, December 2022. wmnsWORK is a global accelerator program designed to support women and nonbinary tourism entrepreneurs. The IGLTA Foundation was a proud scholarship sponsor of the program this year.

About EQUAL Africa

EQUAL Africa is an annual event held during WTM Africa’s Africa Travel Week, a leading travel industry exhibition on the continent. This platform fosters dialogue and collaboration among LGBTQ+ travel and tourism professionals. The event focuses on creating a more inclusive and welcoming travel landscape for everyone. WTM Africa, a member of IGLTA, is a strong partner in expanding support and visibility for LGBTQ+ travel in the region. Since 2015, IGLTA has collaborated with WTM Africa to develop educational content and events like EQUAL Africa.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism (formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization). IGLTA’s mission is to provide information and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers and expand LGBTQ+ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on Facebook at @IGLTA, @IGLTABusiness and @IGLTAFoundation, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation, and Instagram @IGLTA.

