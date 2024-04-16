Proud Academy™ Announces Free Enrollment for 100% Volunteer-Run LGBTQ+ and Social Justice Organizations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/16/2024

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Proud Empowerment Business Solutions is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting the vital work of LGBTQ+ organizations and social justice advocacy groups. Proud Academy™, a digital marketing education platform created specifically for LGBTQ+ nonprofits, is now offering FREE enrollment to all 100% volunteer-operated LGBTQ+ and social justice organizations.

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of these grassroots organizations in advancing LGBTQ+ rights and social justice causes, Proud Academy™ is committed to providing accessible resources to support their growth and impact. By offering free enrollment, Proud Academy™ aims to empower these organizations with the essential knowledge and tools needed to enhance their digital marketing strategies, attract more funding and amplify their voices within their communities and beyond.

“We believe in the power of grassroots movements and the tireless dedication of volunteer-run LGBTQ+ organizations and social justice advocacy groups,” says Mandi Hawke, Founder of Proud Academy™. “Our mission is to break down barriers and ensure that all organizations, regardless of their resources, have access to the tools and expertise needed to thrive in the digital age.”

Key Features of Proud Academy™ Include:

Comprehensive Training: Tailored courses designed specifically for inclusivity-driven agencies and advocacy groups, providing practical insights into digital marketing skills such as social media, email marketing, website, storytelling, funnels, lead magnets and more, with no prior experience required.

LGBTQ+ Sensitivity: Learn to utilize gender-neutral and affirming language, navigate call-out culture with care and respect, and understand the nuances essential for authentic engagement with the LGBTQ+ community.

Expert Guidance: Access industry experts through live sessions, gain personalized insights during “office hours,” and AMA sessions, ensuring your marketing strategies align seamlessly with the LGBTQ+ community’s needs.

Affordable Access: Proud Academy™ offers exceptional value, with membership starting at just $199 per month but the platform is FREE for all 100% volunteer-run LGBTQ+ and social justice organizations, making it accessible to all.

Spread the Word: Proud Academy™ encourages individuals and organizations within the LGBTQ+ community to spread the word about this exciting opportunity. Whether you’re just starting an LGBTQ+ focused advocacy organization or know someone who is, Proud Academy™ invites you to enroll for free and take advantage of this valuable resource.

Join Proud Academy™ Today!

Enroll today and take the first step towards enhancing your organization’s digital marketing presence. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to access valuable resources and support for your advocacy efforts.

For more information and to enroll, visit ProudEmpowerment.com/proud-academy

Additionally, 100% volunteer agencies can complete the “Proud Academy™ Scholarship Request” form, which is linked on the landing page provided above. This form allows eligible organizations to request a scholarship, granting them free access to Proud Academy™’s invaluable resources and training programs.

About Proud Academy™

Proud Academy™ – your premier destination for LGBTQ+ digital marketing solutions. Our platform offers specialized training, expert guidance, and invaluable resources tailored for LGBTQ+ agencies and social justice organizations. From mastering social media engagement and crafting compelling email campaigns to designing visually stunning and SEO-optimized websites, Proud Academy™ equips you with the tools and expertise needed to excel in the digital realm. Join us today to amplify your message, drive meaningful engagement, and champion inclusivity and authenticity in the online sphere. Unlock your organization’s potential with Proud Academy™ – where digital marketing meets social justice.

Contact:

Mandi Hawke

Chief Magic Maker

Proud Empowerment Business Solutions

Phone: 954-213-7112

Email: mandi@proudempowerment.com

Website: ProudEmpowerment.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/proudempowerment/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProudEmpowermentBusinessSolutions/

[End of Press Release]