Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams is the recipient of the 2023 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Leadership Award. Williams is the Digital and Special Events Producer at the D.C. Public Library. Since joining at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan has successfully produced the reopening of the MLK Library’s $211 million renovation, shepherded the library’s talent management initiative, created virtual programming and an in-house studio and production team for the library’s marketing, streaming and content goals. Prior to his time with the D.C. Public Library, he served as Director of Multicultural Initiatives and Foundation Outreach at NBC News, MSNBC and NBC News Digital. In 2016, he created NBC Out, the LGBTQ+ news division of NBC News Digital, which became an industry first for a legacy broadcast network. In 2015, he created NBCBLK, the African American news division of NBC News Digital, and led marketing, partnership and promotional efforts for NBC Out, NBCBLK, NBC Asian American and NBC Latino.

Williams has also been a devoted Lifetime member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). He served as Managing Director of the association from 2005 to 2011, creating programs and partnerships, co-chairing the association’s Convention committee, and producing events featuring President Joe Biden and Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. He is also a two-time recipient of NABJ’s President’s Award.