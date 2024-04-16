UNITED, NOT UNIFORM: LESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK STARTS ON MONDAY, APRIL 22ND WITH EVENTS UNFOLDING NATIONWIDE

UNITED, NOT UNIFORM: LESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK STARTS ON MONDAY, APRIL 22ND WITH EVENTS UNFOLDING NATIONWIDE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 16th, 2024

PR Contact: Danielle Holke, danielle.holke@gmail.com, 224-801-2412

San Francisco, CA — Lesbian Visibility Week (#LVW24) kicks off on Monday, April 22nd with a private event at the London Stock Exchange USA headquarters in New York City. This exclusive gathering marks the beginning of a week-long celebration filled with virtual and in-person events happening across the nation, in addition to the unveiling of the highly anticipated 2024 Curve Power List, a popular who’s who that honors the achievements of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary trailblazers, as nominated by the public.

This year’s Lesbian Visibility Week runs through Sunday, April 28th and focuses on the theme “United, Not Uniform,” a commitment to solidarity with all LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people and designed to promote unity, uplift those who face the greatest marginalization within the community, and to celebrate the joy and strength of sisterhood by highlighting remarkable contributions across generations, disciplines, and nations worldwide.

“What began as a day of recognition in 2008 has blossomed into a full week of festivities, thanks to the visionary efforts of Linda Riley at DIVA Magazine in 2020, and bolstered by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s pronouncements in 2023. Lesbian Visibility Week is a celebration of the diversity, resilience, and beauty of the Curve community — which includes all LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people.” — Franco Stevens, founder of Curve Magazine and co-founder of The Curve Foundation

Highlights from the week include the Netflix premiere of the award-winning documentary “AHEAD OF THE CURVE.” Directed by Jen Rainin and Rivkah Beth Medow, the film chronicles Stevens’ inspiring efforts to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary individuals over the 30-year run of Curve Magazine, the most successful lesbian magazine in the world.

Featuring popular cover stars such as Lea Delaria and Melissa Etheridge, AHEAD OF THE CURVE celebrates resilience, community, and the transformative power of lesbian visibility, showcasing the evolution of Curve from its humble beginnings to its profound impact on queer representation, through to today and the inception of The Curve Foundation.

Additional highlights from Lesbian Visibility Week include:

Curve Magazine releases its Lesbian Visibility Week issue

“Beyond the Rainbow” Two-Spirit Healing Water Ceremony and Panel Discussion

“Beyond the Rainbow” Queer Women of Color Leaders Panel Discussion

“Beyond the Rainbow” Archiving Our History Panel with Joan Nestle

Lighting of San Francisco Hall (San Francisco, CA)

Sapphic Saturday Music Festival (Indianapolis, IN)

Full week of events in Provincetown, MA – visit https://lesbianvisibilityweekptown.com

The full Lesbian Visibility Week calendar is available at https://lesbianvisibilityweekusa.com . Organizations hosting their own #LVW24 events are invited to submit them for publication in the calendar and to access an activation pack of helpful materials and planning information.

CONTACT & PRESS MATERIALS: For more information about the events and partners, or to arrange an interview with Franco Stevens, Jen Rainin, Rivkah Beth Medow or any of the #LVW24 participants, send requests to Danielle Holke, danielle.holke@gmail.com, 224-801-2412.

###

ABOUT THE CURVE FOUNDATION

The only national nonprofit championing LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people’s culture and stories, The Curve Foundation works to empower and amplify the voices of the Curve Community – lesbians, queer women, trans women, and nonbinary people of all races, ages, and abilities. In addition to Lesbian Visibility Week and the Curve Power List, the Curve Foundation’s programming includes: the Curve Award for Emerging Journalists, created to recognize emerging journalists and raise the visibility of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people; and the Curve Archive, a permanent and searchable archive of 30 years of magazine issues.

For more information about the organization, visit https://thecurvefoundation.org .

SPONSORS & SUPPORTERS

Lesbian Visibility Week is sponsored by the London Stock Exchange Group, Deutsche Bank, Allianz Commercial, Deloitte, EY, GLAAD, Out & Equal, Garcia Real Estate Group, and Kantar and supported by DIVA, QWOCMAP, Frameline, Greenwood Pride, Women of Provincetown Innkeepers, NCLR, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, Indy Pride, Uniting Resilience: Native Two-Spirit, Mazer Lesbian Archives, GLBT Historical Society, Equality Florida, Wolfe Video, Babes & Bois, and Gerber / Hart LGBTQ+ Library & Archives.