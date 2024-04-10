Yvette Miley Named the 2024 Recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Leadership Award

Washington, D.C. (April 10, 2024) –Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced that NBCUniversal News Group Executive Vice President Yvette Miley is the recipient of the 2024 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Leadership Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made a positive impact on their newsrooms by increasing diversity and improving news coverage of the LGBTQ+ community. The award will be presented at NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists’ fundraising event, Headlines & Headliners, in New York City on April 18th. More information about the event can be found at nlgja.org/headlines-and-headlines/.

“In honoring Yvette Miley with the 2024 NLGJA Leadership Award, we celebrate not only her profound impact on newsroom diversity but also her unwavering commitment to amplifying LGBTQ+ stories,” said Executive Director Adam Pawlus. ”Yvette’s dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion serves as a beacon of inspiration for us all, and we are honored to recognize her remarkable contributions to our industry.”

Award-winning journalist Yvette M. Miley serves as Executive Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the NBCU News Group and Head of NBCUAcademy. Her responsibilities include recruiting and retention, training and development, employee engagement, strategic partnerships, and editorial initiatives across all four networks. She reports to NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde. Miley has worked for NBCUniversal for 33 years. Before joining MSNBC and NBC News, Miley was Vice President & News Director of the Miami/Fort Lauderdale-based NBC owned and operated television station NBC 6/WTVJ in June 2004. In July 2001, Miley was named Vice President and News Director of the then-owned NBC station, WVTM-NBC 13 in Birmingham, AL.

Miley is the recipient of many of the industry’s highest honors. She received three Emmy Awards, including an Emmy for the MSNBC and NBC News coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage in 2016; ten Edward R. Murrow Awards; a DuPont-Columbia University Award; a George Foster Peabody Award; and four Associated Press Awards. Additional accolades include Adweek’s Pride Stars Award; the University of Florida’s Distinguished Alumna Award; the National Association of Black Journalists’ Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017; and recognition from the National Press Club for her work as a mentor in 2016; amongst others.

Miley is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors, the National Press Club, the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association and Online News Association. Her board memberships include ColorComm, the Stonewall Community Foundation, the T. Howard Foundation, the Florida A&M School of Journalism and Graphics Board of Visitors and University of Florida’s College of Journalism Dean Advisory Board.

Miley is a native of Riviera Beach, FL and a graduate of Suncoast High School and the University of Florida.

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Leadership Award is made possible through the generosity and support of Randy Lovely and the Gannett Foundation.

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists: NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.