President Biden Will Present the Presidential Medal of Freedom Today to Judy Shepard

Judy Shepard Statement upon Receiving the

Presidential Medal of Freedom

Friday, May 3, 2024

“This unexpected honor has been very humbling for me, Dennis, and our family. What makes us proud is knowing our President and our nation share our lifelong commitment to making this world a safer, more loving, more respectful, and more peaceful place for everyone.”

“I am grateful to everyone whose love and support for our work through the years has sustained me.”

“If I had the power to change one thing, I can only dream of the example that Matt’s life and purpose would have shown, had he lived. This honor reminds the world that his life, and every life, is precious.”

Judy Shepard

Board Chair, President and Co-Founder

Matthew Shepard Foundation

BIO: https://www. matthewshepard.org/people/ judy-shepard/

The White House ceremony is scheduled for today in mid-afternoon, and will likely be covered live via C-Span. The White House press office will make photos available as well, we understand.

