IGLTA Foundation Charts Course for LGBTQ+ Growth in the Caribbean

New Report Offers Practical Strategies for Destinations to Unlock Economic Opportunity

Full Report Available Here

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: LoAnn Halden (she/her)

Communications@iglta.org

+1.954.253.4095 (US mobile & WhatsApp)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (21 June 2024) – The IGLTA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), today released a roadmap for Caribbean destinations to embrace LGBTQ+ travelers and fuel economic growth. The report, titled “Caribbean Kaleidoscope: A Journey into LGBTQ+ Travel,” offers practical solutions to unlock this potential and foster a thriving LGBTQ+ travel sector in the Caribbean.

“The LGBTQ+ travel market represents a significant and untapped economic opportunity for the Caribbean. But inclusion goes beyond just capturing a market share,” said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO. “It’s about creating authentic experiences that welcome LGBTQ+ travelers with respect. This report equips destinations with practical strategies to achieve this, fostering a thriving LGBTQ+ travel sector that benefits everyone.”

This report offers solutions, from legal frameworks dismantling discrimination to sensitivity training and infrastructure catering to diverse needs.

Key Challenges Addressed:

Discriminatory laws: Legal frameworks that discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals create a climate of fear and deter potential visitors.

Cultural considerations: Ensuring sensitivity and respect for diverse sexual orientations and gender identities is crucial for creating a welcoming environment.

Infrastructure gaps: Addressing the specific needs of LGBTQ+ travelers, such as medical provisions and inclusive amenities, is essential for a positive travel experience.

The full report is available for download here.

The report is the result of the 5th IGLTA Foundation Think Tank, which brought together leading figures in the travel industry to discuss key challenges and opportunities. The Think Tank was presented by Simpleview, with support from Google and hosted by Casa BACARDÍ Puerto Rico.

The Think Tank was co-moderated by Zi Donnya Piggott (he/she/they), Pink Coconuts and Maria Cuba (she/her), Airbnb. The IGLTA Foundation would like to thank our esteemed participants for their thoughtful contributions: Dougal Mckenzie (he/him), Google & IGLTA Board Chair; Taylor Atkins (he/him), Disney Destinations; Brian King (he/him), Marriott International; Jose Arana (he/him), Discover Puerto Rico; Frankie Miranda (he/him), The Hispanic Federation; Anne Sophie Berau (she/her), Accor; Kristofer Barber (he/him), Booking.com; Johana Davila (she/her), Simpleview; Dana Fisher (she/her), American Express Travel; Simone Harris (she/her), Jamaica Tourism Fund; Craig Jarrett (he/him) Royal Caribbean Group; Sandee Jordan (she/her), Simpleview; Tony Martin (he/him), Tripadvisor; Justin Nelson (he/him), National LGBT Chamber of Commerce; Jason O’Keefe (he/him), Atlas Ocean Voyages; and Amy Martin-Ziegenfuss (she/her), Carnival Cruise Line.

The IGLTA Foundation’s Leadership Think Tank is a pioneering initiative that brings together the most influential executives from LGBTQ+ welcoming companies and destinations worldwide to discuss the most pressing issues facing LGBTQ+ tourism and the communities it impacts. Click here for more information on the IGLTA Foundation’s Leadership Think Tank.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism. IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on Facebook at @IGLTA, @IGLTABusiness and @IGLTAFoundation, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation, and Instagram @IGLTA.

###