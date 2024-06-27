Stoli Group Achieves Status of Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Certified Safe Space for LGBTQ+ Employees and Global Community

New York, NY June 27, 2024 – Today, Stoli Group announced that, after 6 months of work completing the rigorous 10-step program, the company has received on June 5, 2024, Global Safe Space accreditation by The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI)‘s Safe Spaces Certification Program. SIGBI, The Stonewall Inn’s official and only charitable giving organization of the historic Stonewall Inn, worked together with Stoli Group to provide the proper training, policies and standards that ensure Stoli Group is creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ employees, LGBTQ+ customers and advocating for equality.

In addition to having met criteria to become a certified Safe Space, Stoli Group’s employees completed a cultural- competency Safe Space training component designed by Jennifer Brown Consulting to ensure that they are creating an inclusive environment.

SIGBI announced the launch of its Safe Spaces Certification Program during Pride Month in June 2022. The Safe Spaces Certification Program was created in response to a survey SIGBI conducted that uncovered that 89% of the LGBTQ+ community believe that most spaces are not aware that LGBTQ+ people feel unsafe, and 97% believe the LGBTQ+ community would benefit from more safe spaces.

SIGBI’s 10-step certification process was developed in partnership with some of the brightest minds from marginalized communities nationwide and is being rolled out to entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, so they can become certified as a Safe Space for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

“Safe Spaces are vital in order to uplift LGBTQ+ people and provide places to celebrate, educate, thrive, work, shop, relax and live freely,” said Stacy Lentz, CEO, SIGBI. “The Stonewall Inn is the original Safe Space, and we are thrilled to expand our reach and work with businesses and venues like Stoli Group across the globe to ensure that the Safe Spaces training and certification process is available to all.”

STOLI has a long history of LGBTQ+ advocacy and support, inclusive of several years of partnership with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. In 2019, STOLI created with well-known artist and activist Lisa Marie Thalhammer a Limited Edition “Spirit of Stonewall” bottle commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Revolution, with proceeds benefiting the work of SIGBI. STOLI’s logo is also proudly displayed on the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at Stonewall, in recognition of support for the initiative.

Said Stoli Group Global CEO Chris Caldwell, “We are extremely proud of our longstanding partnership with The Stonewall Inn and their official non-profit SIGBI, and our allyship with the LGBTQ+ communities around the world. As we continue our journey to becoming a truly diverse, inclusive, and equitable global organisation it was important for us to achieve the global Safe Spaces accreditation, and I am in awe of all our teams who undertook the training and implemented the measures to allow us to achieve this”>

“STOLIi knows that Pride is 365 days a year, and that it is not just good business to empower and uplift LGBTQ+ communities, but that through our global platform and presence we can also help create a more sustainable and freer world for all”. continued Stoli Group Global LGBTQ+ and Multi-Cultural Ambassador Patrik Gallineaux. “As The Spirit of Change, we recognize that we must continue to evolve if we want to continue to lead, and we look to our close partners such as SIGBI to help guide us. The SIGBI Safe Spaces program is the right tool at the right time”.

SIGBI is inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ+ rights movement born from The Stonewall Inn riots of 1969. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising, and candid public dialogue, SIGBI supports grassroots organizations and marginalized communities across the globe with a focus on those where progress toward equality has been slow and spreading The Stonewall Inn legacy to places where it is most needed.

To learn more about becoming a SIGBI Certified Safe Space, please visit www.stonewallinitiative.org.

About STOLI Vodka:

STOLI the iconic vodka brand, has led the way in championing a better future and perfecting vodka making since 1938, now bringing the “Spirit of Change” to over 100 countries where it is distributed. Crafted at Amber Latvijas Balzams, Latvia, STOLI vodka is produced from the finest grain and pure artesian water, triple-filtered for excellence. As one of the pioneers of flavored vodka since the 1960’s, it continues to create complex flavors profiles that resonate globally. With over 100 awards, including the most prestigious ones, STOLI is a world authority in the vodka category.

About The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative:

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is the official and only non-profit of The Stonewall Inn which is one of the original LGBTQ+ communities safe spaces and is widely considered the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The SIGBI Safe Spaces certification identifies entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses and other public venues, as safe spaces for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

