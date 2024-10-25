Remembering Edythe Eyde: LGBTQ+ History Month 2024

Next up in our series of trailblazing queer journalists for LGBTQ+ History Month is Edythe Eyde, also known by her pseudonym, Lisa Ben!

Born in 1921 in San Francisco, Edythe Eyde lived at a time when being openly gay was fraught with danger, fear, and suppression. Yet, against the overwhelming societal pressures of the era, she found the courage to create the very first lesbian publication in American history: Vice Versa. Working by day as a secretary at RKO Pictures in Los Angeles, Eyde used her lunch breaks to type out copies of her magazine, bypassing conventional means of distribution and circulation to share Vice Versa with trusted members of her community.

Vice Versa was a groundbreaking achievement, especially in a time when U.S. laws automatically deemed publications about homosexuality “obscene.” From 1947 to 1948, Eyde distributed nine issues of Vice Versa, each brimming with courage, insight and creativity. The magazine included reviews of books and films, thoughtful essays and original poetry, all celebrating queer women and their experiences. Its pages might have been plain, without photographs or bylines, but its message was bold: queer voices matter, and queer women deserve a platform. Even in 1947, Eyde was imagining a fruitful future for queer media:

Perhaps even Vice Versa might be the forerunner of better magazines dedicated to the third sex, which in some future time might take their rightful place on the newsstands beside other publications, to be available openly and without restriction to those who wish to read them.

Eyde risked her safety to provide a rare sense of visibility and connection for lesbians at a time when such connections were hidden in the shadows. The bravery it took to put her words to paper, knowing full well that they could be used against her, is a testament to her determination.

Despite Vice Versa‘s brief history, Eyde’s work laid the groundwork for queer publications to come. By creating a space for LGBTQ+ voices in media, she paved the way for future generations of queer journalists and creators who now stand on her shoulders. Her activism in a hostile environment resonates with us today, as LGBTQ+ media continues to face its own challenges. Edythe Eyde’s legacy lives on in many ways, including our Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage, which honors a journalist whose body of work is distinguished by insight and impact through engaging features on LGBTQ+ individuals, the LGBTQ+ community or LGBTQ+ issues. In 2010, Eyde was rightfully inducted into our LGBTQ+ Journalists Hall of Fame, cementing her place among the most influential figures in queer media history.

Though she lived a quiet life in her later years, her early contributions echo loudly through history. Without Edythe Eyde and Vice Versa, the path for today’s queer publications might have looked much different. She is an inspiration for all, showing that even in the face of repression, creativity and truth cannot be silenced. For more information about this pioneer, you can listen to an interview with her, courtesy of Eric Marcus and the “Making Gay History” podcast, here.