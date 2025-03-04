NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists To Open Slack Community to All Members

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 4, 2025

PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure

press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

Washington, D.C. (March 4, 2025) – NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is excited to announce that registration for the organization’s Slack community will open to all members next week. Since its launch at NLGJA’s 2024 Convention, this online space has been available to convention attendees and other small groups, but full access has not yet been made available to the entire membership.

The Slack community will serve as a much-needed space for LGBTQ+ journalists to engage with one another, share resources, discuss industry trends and find support, particularly for those who do not live near a regional chapter.

“NLGJA has always been about fostering connection, mentorship and opportunity for LGBTQ+ journalists,” said Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “By opening up the Slack community to all members, the organization is making it easier than ever for journalists—whether they’re in a major newsroom or working remotely in a small town—to connect, collaborate and find support.”

The Slack community will feature dedicated channels for conversations about coverage, job postings, event planning and casual chats, ensuring that all members—regardless of location—have a space to engage meaningfully with their peers.

Current NLGJA members will receive an email next week with instructions on how to sign up and join the conversation. Registration will only be available to current members; lapsed members interested in joining Slack are encouraged to renew their memberships in order to take advantage of this opportunity.

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.