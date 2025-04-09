Applications Now Open for Annual NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Scholarships

Applications for the 2025 Leroy F. Aarons Scholarship and the 2025 Kay Longcope Scholarship are now open. The deadline to apply for the scholarships is midnight ET on Tuesday, May 20.

The Leroy F. Aarons Scholarship provides up to $5,000 in tuition assistance to an LGBTQ+ student who is committed to pursuing a career in journalism and is committed to furthering our mission of advancing fair and accurate coverage of the LGBTQ+ community.



The Kay Longcope Scholarship provides up to $3,000 in tuition assistance to an LGBTQ+ student of color who plans to build a career in journalism and is dedicated to furthering our mission.

All current or incoming undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in a U.S. community college or four-year university are eligible to apply.

Application Requirements

A complete application package should be submitted electronically. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Application packages should include:

Application (this form)

One-page résumé

Five work samples as described below under work samples

Proof of attendance: a letter of acceptance or a letter of enrollment from a U.S. community college or four-year university (contact info@nlgja.org for exceptions). Scanned copies accepted.

Official transcript, scanned digital copies accepted. Please mail physical copies to:

Scholarship – NLGJA

2120 L St NW, Suite 850

Washington, DC 20037

Scholarship – NLGJA 2120 L St NW, Suite 850 Washington, DC 20037 Please send application questions to info@nlgja.org and include the name of the applicant in the subject line.

Work Samples

Print – Samples written by the applicant and published in a high school, college or community newspaper, magazine or online news service. Samples should be submitted as scans in either *.jpg or *.pdf formats.

Video – Should be submitted via e-mail when possible. Embedded video, file downloads or web addresses are also acceptable. Work samples may contain more than one story but should be no longer than 10 minutes.

Audio – Should be submitted via e-mail when possible. File downloads or web addresses are also acceptable. Work samples may contain more than one story but should be no longer than 10 minutes.

Photographic – Images should be examples of published work from a high school, college or community newspaper, magazine or online news service. Published submissions and/or originals should be submitted in *.jpg, *.pdf, *.tif or *.gif formats.

Application Fee

There is no application fee for either scholarship award.

Learn more about the scholarship awards and apply here!