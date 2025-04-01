Nominations for the 2025 Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists Are Now Open

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Nominations for The Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, are now open. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 30.

The Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, provides financial support to emerging journalists whose work fosters fair and accurate coverage, and elevates the voices of LGBTQ+ women. The fellowship is open to lesbians, queer women, trans women and nonbinary people. The application is available here.

Applicants may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. To apply, applicants must complete the nomination form. Applicants should provide three work samples with their application. Applicants do not need to be a member of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists to apply.

As part of the fellowship, fellows will receive:

A $5,000 cash award from The Curve Foundation

One-year complimentary membership to NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists

Complimentary registration for the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Convention

A stipend provided to cover the costs of attending the convention, including travel and lodging

An opportunity to gather at the convention and meet the rest of the cohort

A professional mentor selected by The Curve Foundation in conjunction with NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists

Quarterly scheduled meetings with fellowship mentors and the cohort of fellows for brainstorming, feedback sharing, and support

An article or project published within Curve magazine or on the Curve Foundation’s social media accounts

Learn more about past Curve Fellowship winners here.