Take Pride In Your Money: LGBTQ+ Financial Empowerment Stories & Strategies

“As we stand on the precipice of an Orwellian and dystopian U.S. built upon hatred, exclusion, and greed, the LGBTQ+ community must use our hard-earned power to position our queer money to protect ourselves and each other.”

Financial advisor and LGBTQ+ aging advocate David Treece announces the publication of the first title in his Fast Financial 101™ series, Take Pride In Your Money: LGBTQ+ Financial Empowerment Stories & Strategies.

[Miami, Florida, April 22, 2025]

As a proud, gay financial advisor for nearly 35 years, David leads Treece Financial Group in offering inclusive financial and aging support services to the LGBTQ+ community. The uncertainty and chaos created by the anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric of the Trump administration energized David to translate his decades of experience into actionable strategies to help LGBTQ+ individuals and couples be financially prepared—no matter what happens next.

Take Pride In Your Money is a call to action for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to “vote” with their dollars. This no-nonsense guide features a quick-read format, visually compelling calls to action, and QR codes to access more resources. Real-world stories illustrate how David has guided his clients through challenging financial situations unique to the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride season pre-orders kick off on April 29th, with print and ebook editions available on May 6th. Distributed everywhere books are sold online.

About the Author: David Treece is a passionate financial advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, committed to addressing the unique financial needs of marginalized identities. As President of Treece Financial Group and Founder of La Vida Pride™ LGBTQ+ and The Solo Ager™ eCommunities, he offers specialized financial and aging support services to those facing challenges as they age alone. David is a national leader in educating financial advisors about LGBTQ+ issues and is the Founding President of the Greater Miami LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. Honored by The National LGBTQ+ Task Force, David has been featured on PBS, The Washington Post, and in local South Florida media.

