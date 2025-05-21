Meet the 2025 CONNECT Student Journalism Training Project Cohort

Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced the members of 2025 CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project cohort.

The ten students selected for the annual CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project will cover the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists National Convention in Atlanta from Sept. 4-7. The student participants are Katherine Dailey, Tanka Dhakal, Justin Doud, Ariana Isabel Duckett, Florian Knowles, Chelsea Kurnick, Kimberly Olivas, Jordan Pettiford, Lealer Sims and Danilo Wrightsell.

“We’re proud to welcome these ten emerging journalists to the CONNECT program,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Their talent and commitment to fair, accurate LGBTQ+ coverage reflect the future of the industry—and it looks promising.”

CONNECT is a multimedia journalism training program for college students and recent grads. It aims to serve students as an innovative leadership program for emerging journalists as well. The cohort of 10 students will attend the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists National Convention, produce portfolio-quality journalism, network with media professionals, and receive feedback on their resumes and career plans. They will work with mentors to report, edit, photograph, design, and produce the news of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists National Convention and the host city while helping to ensure fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ issues at the event. Upon conclusion of the program, students’ reporting will be published on the CONNECT website and presented during a session at the convention.

About the Cohort:

Katherine Dailey is a student at Northwestern University pursuing a master’s degree in investigative and data reporting. She is currently a fellow at the Investigative Reporting Workshop. She has previously worked with the Chicago Tribune, POLITICO’s New Jersey team and the International Press Institute in Vienna.

Tanka Dhakal is a student at Indiana University pursuing a master’s degree in investigative journalism. He is currently a fellow at the Arnolt Center for Investigative Journalism. He previously worked as an independent journalist in Nepal covering climate, migration, and marginalized communities, and has contributed to NPR, The Guardian, ICIJ, and other international outlets.

Justin Doud is a student at the University of Texas at Austin studying journalism and government. He is currently reporting on local and state government and environmental issues for various outlets on campus and in Texas. He also works as a photojournalist.

Ariana Isabel Duckett is a student at UC Santa Barbara pursuing a degree in writing and literature with a minor in Earth science. She currently leads the News section at The Bottom Line Newspaper and has received recognition for her work from the Associated Collegiate Press. She has taught a course on novels through the College of Creative Studies and enjoys screenwriting.

Florian Knowles is a senior at the University of New Mexico studying journalism and mass communications with a concentration on digital field multimedia. He is currently working with UNM Athletics’ student media crew. He has interned at Chalkbeat and contributed to the New Mexico Local News Map project.

Chelsea Kurnick is pursuing a master’s degree in journalism at UC Berkeley as well as a paralegal certificate from Santa Ana College. She is currently a freelance reporter and photographer with work appearing in several California publications. They co-founded Santa Rosa Zine Fest and have a background in LGBTQIA+ community organizing and film programming.

Kimberly Olivas is a senior at Texas State University studying journalism. She is currently a digital media assistant for The Graduate College at Texas State University, as well as an Assistant Producer at KTSW 89.9. Her work has earned her national recognition from the National Student Employment Association.

Jordan Pettiford is a recent graduate of Columbia University, where she studied film and media studies and creative writing. She most recently interned at CNN as an Emma Bowen Fellow and will join the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a digital video intern this summer.

Lealer Sims recently graduated from Texas Southern University with a master’s degree in professional communications and digital media. She currently hosts a radio talk show at 953 Jamz and has written for NBC Sports and Forward Times Publishing.

Danilo Wrightsell recently graduated from Howard University with a degree in journalism and a minor in psychology. He interned at American Urban Radio Networks as a White House Correspondent and previously contributed to the 1619 Project and The Center for Journalism and Democracy.

Applications for the next cohort will open in Spring 2026. More information about the CONNECT Student Journalism Training Project can be found here.