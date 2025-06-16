FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Andrea Covarrubias (she/her)

General Director

3311349023

contacto@guadalajarapride.com

Guadalajara, Mexico Prepares for the First LGBTIQA+ Pride Party in the Americas

GUADALAJARA, Jalisco, Mexico (16 June 2025) — With great enthusiasm and commitment, the city of Guadalajara will become the epicenter of Pan American Pride 2027, June 10-19, an unprecedented event that will bring together millions of people from across the Americas to celebrate diversity, love, culture, and human rights.

Pan American Pride, a continental event that will have its first edition in Guadalajara in 2027, marks the beginning of a tradition that will be repeated every two years. This large gathering will bring together countries from all over the Americas in several cities, with the aim of generating conversations, sharing knowledge and creating important agreements to address the region’s problems.

For ten days, Guadalajara will be full of life with a vibrant program that will include massive concerts, international conferences, a human rights forum, art, cinema, gastronomy, community activations, family spaces, a Pride fair, health activations, parties and, of course, a great pride march that will make history in the region.

Pan American Pride 2027 is not just a festival: it is a platform for international relations, unity, resistance, celebration and visibility of the LGBTIQA+ voices of the continent. The city will be dressed in color to welcome activists, organizations, artists, families, business allies, committed governments and thousands of other organizations who seek to be part of this transformative movement.

We invite media, collectives, social leaders, tourists and citizens in general to join this unique celebration. Guadalajara will not only host this continental event: it will be the heart that beats strongly for inclusion, freedom and love.

Get ready to live the greatest Panamerican experience ever!

Check out more preliminary information, be part of the activities and plan your visit at: www.orgullopanamgdl27.com

See you in Guadalajara from June 10-19, 2027!

Because “With pride, we rise.”

Important Facts

Event name: Pan American Pride Guadalajara 2027

Days: June 10 to 19, 2027

Featured events: Human Rights Forum, cultural events, music festivals, pride march.

