IGLTA Global Partners Gather in Tampa to Discuss DEI in LGBTQ+ Travel

Industry Leaders Collaborate on Strategies to Strengthen Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in a Shifting Travel Landscape

TAMPA, Florida, United States (24 June 2025) — The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) recently hosted a Global Partner Summit in Tampa, which brought together industry leaders from across IGLTA’s global partnership network. The Summit featured a Strategic Forum focused on advancing LGBTQ+ inclusive travel under the theme “Moving Forward Authentically: A Strategic Roadmap to Assess, Align, and Advance Inclusion.”

The event began with an evening reception with Global Partners and local IGLTA members. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (she/her) made special appearances at both the reception and the Summit, underscoring the city’s strong support for LGBTQ+ welcoming tourism.

The Strategic Forum was led by moderator Zoe Moore (she/her), strategic EDI consultant at Moore Consulting Agency. Participants shared candid insights on political, operational, and reputational challenges, and exchanged ideas on maintaining strong commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the current climate.

Takeaways from the discussion included:

In this changing political and business landscape, ongoing self-assessment is key in DEI work.

Establish clear, actionable metrics for success in DEI initiatives.

Leverage the relationship with IGLTA to support authentic messages of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Build strategies and resilience that sustain broad DEI commitments amidst constraints.

U.S. and non-U.S. brands require different strategies for success, shaped by their unique cultural and legal frameworks.

“The voices of our Global Partners this year sent a clear message: these brands are not backing down,” said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO. “Even as they navigate new pressures, they remain truly committed to the LGBTQ+ community. The ideas shared in Tampa are helping shape the future of LGBTQ+ tourism, and we are proud to stand beside these leaders as they continue driving the industry forward.”

“When Tampa hosted IGLTA’s recent partner summit, it was clear that all attendees remain strongly committed to core values and collaboration towards ensuring an inclusive travel experience is available to everyone,” said Patrick Harrison (he/him), Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Tampa Bay. “Visit Tampa Bay is proud to partner with IGLTA and we look forward to working with them on such an important issue for our industry.”

The full Strategic Forum summary is available for download here.

Hi-res photos are available for download with credit to Visit Tampa Bay here.

IGLTA extends a special thanks to its valued Global Partners for hosting the event: Visit Tampa Bay and Marriott International (the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street served as the host hotel). SnapSight, our Official AI Insight Partner, and InkFactory, also provided support.

For more information on the IGLTA Global Partner program, please contact GPTeam@iglta.org.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism. IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow social media at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation.

About Visit Tampa Bay

The hip, urban heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast beats boldly in Tampa Bay, where active adventures, sky-high coasters, exotic wildlife, authentic culture, and award-winning, world-class cuisine await you. As a not-for-profit, private 501(c)(6) corporation accredited by Destinations International’s Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP), we collaborate with hundreds of partners to share Tampa Bay’s story with the world. Treasure awaits. For more information, visit their website.

