IGLTA Welcomes Destination Toronto as Newest Global Partner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: LoAnn Halden (she/her)

Communications@iglta.org

+1.954.253.4095 (US mobile & WhatsApp)

TORONTO, Canada (11 June 2025) — The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) is proud to announce that Destination Toronto has joined as the association’s newest Global Partner, further affirming the city’s long-standing commitment to LGBTQ+ communities and its broader culture of welcoming diverse visitors.

As one of North America’s most LGBTQ+ inclusive cities, Toronto is home to a thriving queer community, diverse cultural programming and neighborhoods, and iconic events such as Pride Toronto, the second largest Pride festival in the world.

The elevated partnership with IGLTA will help Destination Toronto strengthen its connection to the international LGBTQ+ travel market and share its welcoming message with travelers around the world.

“Partnerships like this remind us that the values of inclusion and human connection transcend borders,” said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO. “Destination Toronto’s commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion reinforces the power of travel to build bridges and celebrate diversity on a global scale.”

“We don’t just celebrate diversity in Toronto, it defines us,” said Andrew Weir (he/him), President & CEO of Destination Toronto. “From queer-owned businesses and vibrant neighbourhoods like the Gay Village to a long-standing commitment to inclusion, Toronto offers all visitors a sense of belonging. Partnering with IGLTA strengthens our ability to amplify that message globally and build connections across the travel and tourism industry with partners who share our values of inclusion and authenticity.”

Destination Toronto is also the proud sponsor of the IGLTA Foundation Impact Award, which honors an IGLTA small business member making meaningful contributions to responsible tourism through community engagement, environmental stewardship, and inclusive policies. The award will be presented at the 2025 IGLTA Global Convention in Palm Springs.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism. IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow social media at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation.

About Destination Toronto

Toronto’s visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating nearly $9 billion in visitor spending in 2024. Destination Toronto’s purpose is to ignite the city’s visitor economy to enrich and empower its communities. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto and the tourism and hospitality community, Destination Toronto promotes the city to attract visitors and major meetings and events, and supports local businesses in maximizing the opportunities of the visitor economy. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto.com.

###