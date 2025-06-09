Rita De Los Angeles Rides Into Pride Month with Fierce New Country-Hip Hop Anthem

“Not Even A Little” – OUT on Friday, June 13, 2025



Pre-Save Now on All Streaming Platforms: https://artists.landr.com/notevenalittle

Music Video Premieres on YouTube: https://youtu.be/-5M7tWPTC-I

Press Kit (MP3/WAV, Cover Art, Lyrics, Headshots, Linedance Step Sheets): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yFcOMI3ejZfZzOr8Py3i0ybSOMH2J1yR?usp=share_link

Cologne, Germany – June 13, 2025 – LGBTQ+ country artist and singer-songwriter Rita De Los Angeles kicks off Pride Month with her boldest release yet: “Not Even A Little”, a fierce country-disco anthem fueled by a gritty groove, hip-hop beats, and unapologetic pride.

The song, out June 13 on all streaming platforms, is a tribute to the iconic Dykes on Bikes—a group whose fearless visibility has inspired queer communities for decades. Rita’s anthem celebrates their power, freedom, and leadership with a sound she calls “courage on wheels.”

100% of the first-year streaming royalties will go to the Dykes on Bikes chapter whose video using the track gains the most likes on Instagram or TikTok by July 7, 2025. ▶️ To qualify, the post must tag @rita.delosangeles on Instagram / @ritadelosangelesmusic on TikTok.

Rita’s Voice, Loud and Proud

Originally from Los Angeles, Rita grew up with the soundtrack of Nashville and the fire of Pride parades.

“Country music raised me,” she says. “It gave my immigrant parents a way to feel American, and gave me the words to tell my story. ‘Not Even A Little’ is a tribute to queer courage—and to the Dykes on Bikes, who lead like they were born to.”

Now living on a small farm in Germany with her wife of 16 years and their three children, Rita continues to break boundaries—bringing LGBTQ+ stories into country music across cultures and continents.

“This one’s for everyone who refuses to apologize for being themselves,” she says.

“Dykes on Bikes lead the parade—and they’ve always led by example.”

About the Track & Music Video

“Not Even A Little” blends gritty country attitude with a hip-hop backbeat and retro disco shimmer, delivering an anthem for Pride—and beyond.

The official music video, now live on YouTube, brings Rita’s message to life with a mix of live action, animation, and vibrant line dancing. Inspired by a true story—when a young Rita stood up to Christian protestors at LA Pride in the ’90s—the video is as defiant as it is uplifting. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/-5M7tWPTC-I

Let’s Dance: Linedance Launch

Rita has choreographed an original line dance for the track with high hopes the LGBTQ+ Linedance community will embrace, with videos premiering at midnight (GMT+2) on June 13:

Line Dance Demonstration Video – https://youtu.be/k8yFARLKX9o Step-by-Step Tutorial – https://youtu.be/wGf3nznWPdk

“I hope this song makes people move—and makes them proud,” says Rita. “At 55, I’m still dancing, singing, and living my truth. You only live once, right?”

About the Artist

Rita De Los Angeles is an LGBTQ+ solo artist, songwriter, and performer who fuses Americana, country, and pop with queer storytelling and unstoppable energy. With seven singles and a holiday Americana album to her name, “Not Even A Little” marks a powerful new chapter.

She’s been featured in LGBTQ+ media across the U.S. and Europe, including Rainbow Rodeo, In The Key of Q, Forever with Pride, and L-Mag.

Interview Requests/Press Inquries:

www.ritadelosangeles.com

ritadelosangeles70@gmail.com

+1 (951) 502-6674 (USA) | +49 2266 4645633 (Germany)