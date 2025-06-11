Statement in support of journalists covering nationwide protests

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists stands in solidarity with our members and all journalists covering ongoing protests in Los Angeles and across the country. We are disturbed by credible reports that members of the press have been subjected to indiscriminate and targeted use of force and other forms of retaliation while performing their professional duties.

We call on local, state and federal authorities to uphold and enforce the First Amendment rights of journalists. The use of federal power to intimidate or obstruct the press represents a dangerous overreach of authority and a direct threat to the foundation of a free society.

The role of journalists in documenting public protest is essential. A free and fair press ensures an informed citizenry can hold power to account and protect democratic norms. We express our support for every journalist on the ground and behind the scenes who is working to provide accurate, timely and context-rich coverage.

We urge all our members to stay safe, know your rights and be prepared. Familiarize yourselves with your legal rights and the resources available to support you:

Thank you to our friends at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists for collecting the resources listed above.

We remain committed to advocating for press freedom and to supporting our members as they continue the essential work of informing the public.